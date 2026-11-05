It remains to be seen if Palmer will be given another chance in Tuchel’s squad for upcoming games against Croatia and Spain.

Thomas Tuchel to address Cole Palmer dilemma with England squad announcement. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Cole Palmer will find out where he stands with Thomas Tuchel, as the England manager names his latest squad on Friday.

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Tuchel voiced his frustration after the Chelsea forward pulled out of the last batch of international fixtures due to a fitness issue. Palmer had been recalled for the four UEFA Nations League matches in September and October after being overlooked by Tuchel for the World Cup in the summer. “He misses too many camps,” said Tuchel after Palmer’s withdrawal. “It is a missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities.” It now remains to be seen if Palmer, who scored a penalty against Manchester United last weekend, will be given another chance in Tuchel’s squad for upcoming games against Croatia and Spain. Read more: Thomas Tuchel only wants players who will put their ‘full energy’ into England Read more: Harry Kane becomes 'Europe's highest-paid player' after signing new contract with Bayern Munich

Chelsea's Cole Palmer after the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden, who was also omitted from the World Cup, is hoping for a recall. Foden has shown signs of returning to form and scored a hat-trick against AEK Athens in the Champions League last month. “You just have to keep trying your best on the field and keep putting in performances,” Foden said this week. “Hopefully, one day, the call-up might come back.” Midfielder Declan Rice is expected to return after missing the last camp through injury but his Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka is sidelined. Bournemouth’s Alex Scott is doubtful. Scott was initially ruled out for up to eight weeks after suffering a thigh injury on international duty last month. Cherries manager Marco Rose has since said the problem is not as bad as feared, leading to suggestions he could be involved against Ipswich this weekend, but that may come too soon for England involvement. His absence could see Chelsea’s veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, 36, return for the first time since breaking his arm at the World Cup.

Midfielder Declan Rice is expected to return after missing the last camp through injury . Picture: Dominika Körtvélyesiová/Alamy