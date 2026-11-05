Thomas Tuchel to address Cole Palmer dilemma with England squad announcement
It remains to be seen if Palmer will be given another chance in Tuchel’s squad for upcoming games against Croatia and Spain.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Cole Palmer will find out where he stands with Thomas Tuchel, as the England manager names his latest squad on Friday.
Listen to this article
Tuchel voiced his frustration after the Chelsea forward pulled out of the last batch of international fixtures due to a fitness issue.
Palmer had been recalled for the four UEFA Nations League matches in September and October after being overlooked by Tuchel for the World Cup in the summer.
“He misses too many camps,” said Tuchel after Palmer’s withdrawal. “It is a missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities.”
It now remains to be seen if Palmer, who scored a penalty against Manchester United last weekend, will be given another chance in Tuchel’s squad for upcoming games against Croatia and Spain.
Read more: Thomas Tuchel only wants players who will put their ‘full energy’ into England
Read more: Harry Kane becomes 'Europe's highest-paid player' after signing new contract with Bayern Munich
Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden, who was also omitted from the World Cup, is hoping for a recall.
Foden has shown signs of returning to form and scored a hat-trick against AEK Athens in the Champions League last month.
“You just have to keep trying your best on the field and keep putting in performances,” Foden said this week. “Hopefully, one day, the call-up might come back.”
Midfielder Declan Rice is expected to return after missing the last camp through injury but his Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka is sidelined.
Bournemouth’s Alex Scott is doubtful. Scott was initially ruled out for up to eight weeks after suffering a thigh injury on international duty last month.
Cherries manager Marco Rose has since said the problem is not as bad as feared, leading to suggestions he could be involved against Ipswich this weekend, but that may come too soon for England involvement.
His absence could see Chelsea’s veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, 36, return for the first time since breaking his arm at the World Cup.
There has been speculation Tuchel could call up Brighton captain and centre-back Lewis Dunk after a strong start to the season and Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier could also be in the frame.
Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who is also eligible for the Republic of Ireland, is another potential contender.
“Recently, in the past couple of games, he’s been very good, so I hope he does,” said Everton manager David Moyes when asked if Dewsbury-Hall could get selected. “He certainly must be around it, knocking on the door.”
Leeds right-back James Justin could earn a chance with Reece James and Tino Livramento injured and Trent Alexander-Arnold struggling for game time at Real Madrid. Tottenham’s Djed Spence and Arsenal’s Ben White, other options for that position, could return after injuries.
Chelsea’s England Under-21 defender Josh Acheampong and Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear are other players to have caught the eye.
England, who are second in Group A3 of the Nations League after winning three from four, are hoping to secure a last-eight place and potentially win the group.
They host Croatia at Wembley on November 12 before facing world champions Spain at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid three days later.
Captain Harry Kane, the newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner, will become England’s record cap-holder if he features in either game.
Kane, who is already the country’s leading goalscorer with 91, equalled Peter Shilton’s mark of 125 caps last month.