Tuchel has backed his changes and instead pinned the blame on England's footballing culture

Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel has blamed English football's DNA for his side's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel has blamed English football's DNA for his side's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final.

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After being heavily criticised for his substitutions in the defeat on Wednesday, Tuchel has backed his changes and instead pinned the blame on England's footballing culture. After going 1-0 up, the German took goalscorer Anthony Gordon and midfielder Declan Rice off, with England then sitting back and conceding two late goals to crash out of the tournament. "In this moment my feeling was no structure in the world could have helped us," Tuchel said. Read More: Tuchel retains FA backing despite heavy criticism for tactics during Argentina loss Read More: Thomas Tuchel defends second half substitutions after Wayne Rooney claims Three Lions boss 'asked for trouble'

After being heavily criticised for his substitutions in the defeat on Wednesday, Tuchel has backed his changes and instead pinned the blame on England's footballing culture. Picture: Reuters

"Because actually we were too passive and we were not physical enough, we didn't stop runners arriving in our box and the deliveries were wrong too. "I haven't seen the data yet, but I think just right after the goal the momentum swings completely and ball possession drops dramatically. We couldn't find any duels anymore; that's why we dropped deeper and deeper. It was never the plan, but it happened. "(We) couldn't stop the runners from the second line, the midfielders, through our gaps, and the deliveries were on the highest level. You need to get back on the ball; otherwise you cannot break the pressure, and you cannot get the momentum back. "I think ball possession plays a crucial role; it's maybe not in our DNA like it is in our Spanish DNA or in our Argentinian-Brazilian DNA, to take the ball and control the game with the ball."

After going 1-0 up, the German took goalscorer Anthony Gordon and midfielder Declan Rice off, with England then sitting back and conceding two late goals to crash out of the tournament. Picture: Reuters