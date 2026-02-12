Thomas Tuchel extends contract to stay as England head coach until end of Euro 2028
Tuchel was confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate in October 2024.
Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension to keep him as England head coach through to the end of Euro 2028, the Football Association has announced.
Listen to this article
The German, whose previous deal only ran until the end of the World Cup, has agreed a new deal until the end of the Euros in two years’ time.
Tuchel was confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate in October 2024.
In his very first interview, he stated his aim was to add a “second star” to the England shirt by winning the 2026 World Cup in North America.
His England team have cruised through qualification, winning all eight matches in a group which also featured Albania, Serbia, Latvia and Andorra.
Far harder challenges will lie ahead at the World Cup, with Mexico awaiting England on home ground in the last 16 should Tuchel’s team finish top of their group, and potentially Brazil in Miami in the last eight.
Read more: England to face New Zealand and Costa Rica in final pre-World Cup friendlies
Read more: Ukraine slams 'infantile and irresponsible' FIFA boss for considering lifting Russian ban
On his contract extension, Tuchel said: “I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England.
“It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup.
“It is an incredible opportunity, and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud.”
The FA said the agreement with Tuchel would provide “clarity and full focus” on the World Cup, in the hope the extension will silence talk around his future, which could otherwise prove a distraction.
Proud. Passionate. Pushing for more. 🧢 pic.twitter.com/omWwpAGGSh— England (@England) February 12, 2026
The FA said Tuchel’s main backroom team – Anthony Barry, Henrique Hilario, Nico Mayer and James Melbourne – had also agreed extensions through to the end of Euro 2028.
Tuchel added: “I have had so much support from (FA chief executive) Mark (Bullingham), all my colleagues at the FA and from fans wherever I go that I did not hesitate when asked to continue in this dream job.
“Euro 2028 will be a very special tournament and as a coach there is nothing more you want than to compete with the very best on the biggest possible stage.”
Bullingham added: “I am delighted Thomas has committed to stay with us through to the Euros in 2028.
“He was the right person for the job when he joined us for the World Cup campaign, and has only strengthened his reputation across the qualifiers.
“We know the players are right behind him, and the togetherness within the group is there for all to see. There is simply no better candidate available in world football.
“With his big-game experience, knowledge and passion, he gives the squad the very best chance for success – this summer and with the once-in-a generation Euro being hosted on these shores in two years’ time.
“In Thomas, Anthony and the wider team, we have a perfect blend of English coaching and international expertise. Their full focus remains on doing as well as possible this summer, and by securing them early for 2028, we have taken away the potential distraction of contract renegotiations around the tournament.”