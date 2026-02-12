Tuchel was confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate in October 2024.

Thomas Tuchel extends contract to stay as England head coach to end of Euro 2028. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension to keep him as England head coach through to the end of Euro 2028, the Football Association has announced.

The German, whose previous deal only ran until the end of the World Cup, has agreed a new deal until the end of the Euros in two years’ time. Tuchel was confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate in October 2024. In his very first interview, he stated his aim was to add a “second star” to the England shirt by winning the 2026 World Cup in North America. His England team have cruised through qualification, winning all eight matches in a group which also featured Albania, Serbia, Latvia and Andorra. Far harder challenges will lie ahead at the World Cup, with Mexico awaiting England on home ground in the last 16 should Tuchel’s team finish top of their group, and potentially Brazil in Miami in the last eight. Read more: England to face New Zealand and Costa Rica in final pre-World Cup friendlies Read more: Ukraine slams 'infantile and irresponsible' FIFA boss for considering lifting Russian ban

Thomas Tuchel looks on during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground. Picture: Alamy

On his contract extension, Tuchel said: “I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England. “It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup. “It is an incredible opportunity, and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud.” The FA said the agreement with Tuchel would provide “clarity and full focus” on the World Cup, in the hope the extension will silence talk around his future, which could otherwise prove a distraction.