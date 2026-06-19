Captain Harry Kane and defenders Dan Burn and Djed Spence also attended the baseball game.

Thomas Tuchel, manager of England, practices throwing a ball prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Thomas Tuchel swapped the dugout for the mound as the England boss threw the first pitch for the Kansas City Royals the night after opening the World Cup with an impressive win.

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Just over 24 hours after watching his side open their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, Tuchel went to Kauffman Stadium to perform the ceremonial act. Captain Harry Kane and defenders Dan Burn and Djed Spence were watching their boss throw the ball to Royals manager Matt Quatraro ahead of the MLB clash with the St Louis Cardinals. Kane is no stranger to finding the strike zone, taking his World Cup tally to 10 goals with a double against Croatia, and as a keen fan of American sports, he would like to do it with a bat in hand. “Great recovery day with the boys at the baseball,” he said on social media. “Would love to give batting a go one day! Thanks for having us @Royals.” Read more: Mexico first team to reach World Cup knockout stage after beating South Korea Read more: 'Take the shackles off': Harry Kane reveals Thomas Tuchel's half-time message which sparked England's 4-2 victory over Croatia

Dan Burn, Djed Spence, Harry Kane, and manager Thomas Tuchel of Team England. Picture: Getty

Head coach Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane. Picture: Getty

Dan Burn, Djed Spence, Harry Kane and Thomas Tuchel. Picture: Getty

Kane, who was pictured leaving the AT&T Stadium in Dallas with his left leg bandaged, had a low-key recovery day. “He got a strike, so fair play to him,” Kane, who has thrown out a first pitch at Yankees and Cubs games, told KansasCity.com “It’s not easy. It’s actually… that was the first time I’ve been up mound in 12 years, so you forget how far away it actually is. “So, watching the professionals do it, and they’re launching that ball at 90, 100 miles per hour, it’s pretty impressive. So the boss has done pretty well. I’ll give him that. He was a little nervous before.” He added: “We really appreciate it. “I can say, for us to come here and get the treatment that we have already is obviously great. And I’m not sure where we’re sitting, but I’m sure the seats will be great, as well. So, yeah, all we can say is thank you to them.”