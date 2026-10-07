Thomas Tuchel’s men all but secured their place in the Nations League knockouts with a 3-0 win against Czechia.

Thomas Tuchel only wants players who will put their ‘full energy’ into England. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Thomas Tuchel says the “train is rolling” without Cole Palmer after England impressed in his absence during the Nations League camp.

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England bounced back from their World Cup semi-final heartbreak by beating Czechia home and away and mauling Croatia 7-0, while also showing promising signs in a 3-2 defeat to world champions Spain. Palmer was not involved as he withdrew before the camp due to reported load management, which left Tuchel questioning his commitment to his national team. England were devastating in attack in the Chelsea star’s absence, scoring 16 goals in four games as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers all shone. Read more: Harry Kane marks record-equalling 125th England cap with brace as Three Lions ease past Czechia Read more:England thrash Croatia 7-0 and 'heal England’s World Cup wound'

Thomas Tuchel, Head coach of England. Picture: Alamy

Asked whether Palmer and other players not there had fallen down the pecking order, Tuchel said: “It’s always like this. This is how it has to be. “Everyone should be eager to come, desperate to come because the train is rolling and full credit to the players who bought into that. “It can only work like this. We can only put our full energy into the camp and the players who are in camp make the camp special. This will never change.” While Palmer chose to withdraw, Phil Foden was another absentee as he was left out of the squad by Tuchel. The German admits he is unsure whether the pair can fit into England’s full-throttle, fluid style of attacking football. “I don’t know, is the honest answer,” he said. “They are not here. This team took another step and it’s always about the guys who are here. “I won’t talk about it today. With all the respect I have for Phil and for Cole, tonight is not the evening to talk about it.”

Thomas Tuchel and Anthony Gordon. Picture: Alamy