Thomas Tuchel only wants players who will put their ‘full energy’ into England
Thomas Tuchel’s men all but secured their place in the Nations League knockouts with a 3-0 win against Czechia.
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Thomas Tuchel says the “train is rolling” without Cole Palmer after England impressed in his absence during the Nations League camp.
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England bounced back from their World Cup semi-final heartbreak by beating Czechia home and away and mauling Croatia 7-0, while also showing promising signs in a 3-2 defeat to world champions Spain.
Palmer was not involved as he withdrew before the camp due to reported load management, which left Tuchel questioning his commitment to his national team.
England were devastating in attack in the Chelsea star’s absence, scoring 16 goals in four games as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers all shone.
Read more: Harry Kane marks record-equalling 125th England cap with brace as Three Lions ease past Czechia
Read more:England thrash Croatia 7-0 and 'heal England’s World Cup wound'
Asked whether Palmer and other players not there had fallen down the pecking order, Tuchel said: “It’s always like this. This is how it has to be.
“Everyone should be eager to come, desperate to come because the train is rolling and full credit to the players who bought into that.
“It can only work like this. We can only put our full energy into the camp and the players who are in camp make the camp special. This will never change.”
While Palmer chose to withdraw, Phil Foden was another absentee as he was left out of the squad by Tuchel.
The German admits he is unsure whether the pair can fit into England’s full-throttle, fluid style of attacking football.
“I don’t know, is the honest answer,” he said. “They are not here. This team took another step and it’s always about the guys who are here.
“I won’t talk about it today. With all the respect I have for Phil and for Cole, tonight is not the evening to talk about it.”
While Palmer’s stock has diminished, Alex Scott and Lewis Hall enhanced their reputations after some impressive performances.
Scott only played 90 minutes across the four games but showed he will be part of the squad for some time to come.
The Bournemouth midfielder excelled in the 7-0 win in Rijeka, before injury saw him miss Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Czechia.
Newcastle defender Hall made three successive starts following an injury to Nico O’Reilly and showed he can challenge the Manchester City star for the left-back position.
Tuchel added: “They were both excellent. Really excellent. I was very impressed with both of them.
“Alex just took it to completely another level. He was with us in the prep camp in America. He was already closer and then he came here and was on a completely new level.
“Lewis was also very, very good. He got the chance and stepped up three matches in a row. Three top matches.”
A tactical switch that saw Bellingham play in a more advanced position, often further up the pitch, was key to England’s attacking flair.
Tuchel believes the new system can “unlock the next level”.
“We did it in all four games and we had four good performances, if unfortunately not four wins,” he said.
“We didn’t beat Spain but it was always about the reaction and that was on a high level.
“It was new for me and brilliant to see how everyone bought into the idea of the next steps and the details needed to adjust to maybe unlock the next level.
“I love this group of players because the attitude and commitment is of the highest level.”