There were also recalls for Lewis Hall, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Scott, Jarrad Branthwaite, and a first selection for Rio Ngumoha

England manager Thomas Tuchel has named his squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Thomas Tuchel has named his first England squad since the nation's World Cup exit which includes recalls for Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander Arnold.

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The 27-man list also included Rio Ngumoha, Alex Scott and Jarrad Branthwaite, ahead of the three-week, four-game Nations League camp starting later this month. Alexander-Arnold and Palmer were the standout inclusions, with the former included for the first time since June 2025 as the latter returned having missed out on England’s World Cup squad. Teenage winger Ngumoha, who impressed on his debut against New Zealand in June, and uncapped Scott are included having formed a part of the pre-tournament training group in Florida. Read more: Tuchel finally admits Argentina subs were a mistake as England boss prepares first squad since World Cup exit Read more: 'I want to show them anything is possible': Deaf pro boxer opens up about 'superpower' as he hopes to inspire next generation

Chelsea's Cole Palmer is back in the England squad. Picture: Alamy

Branthwaite, whose only cap came in June 2024, received a first call-up under Tuchel, with Lewis Hall, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also returning to the set-up. Phil Foden, Morgan Gibbs-White and Adam Wharton were among those overlooked for recalls as Tuchel dropped World Cup squad members Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Noni Madueke. John Stones, Djed Spence, Dan Burn, Jordan Henderson and Dean Henderson will miss out through injury, as presumably did the absent Reece James. Brighton’s Jason Steele, who worked as training goalkeeper at the World Cup, was however named in the squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also back in the squad. Picture: PA

Palmer has four goals and two assists in all competitions so far this season while Alexander-Arnold has earned three starts under Jose Mourinho at Madrid, making one assist. Tuchel said: "I'm excited to have new young players that we can bring into camp and they can learn.“These players will come back hungry, starting with a match against the reigning world champions. "We just beat France, we have the chance to beat Spain straight away at home. Perfect start. Perfect rehearsal for us for the Euros. "That is something to build on. We have all the right to hold our heads high and go with courage and positivity into the next challenges."