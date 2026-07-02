England will play Mexico in the early hours of Monday and calls have been made to allow children to have the day off afterwards

Thomas Tuchel said the country needs the support of everyone especially the children. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Thomas Tuchel has suggested parents should write to their children's schools with an "excuse" to have Monday off so they can stay up late to watch England's World Cup last-16 clash with Mexico.

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England will play Mexico in the next round after beating DR Congo. Picture: Getty

Speaking after the Congo victory, Tuchel said: "Write an excuse for school and let them watch football. "Come on. There’s so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years. Let them watch. "There will be a big, big match on in four days and we need the support of everyone, and especially of the children." England were facing one of their most humiliating World Cup exits having fallen behind in the seventh minute to a goal from Brian Cipenga, who plays in Spain’s second division. They were saved by a remarkable late double from Kane whose goals set up a difficult meeting with the co-hosts in the Azteca Stadium

Baroness Smith dismissed the suggestions and joked to Nick the request should not be approved. Picture: LBC