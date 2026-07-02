Thomas Tuchel says parents should 'write excuse' for children to miss school and watch Mexico clash
England will play Mexico in the early hours of Monday and calls have been made to allow children to have the day off afterwards
Thomas Tuchel has suggested parents should write to their children's schools with an "excuse" to have Monday off so they can stay up late to watch England's World Cup last-16 clash with Mexico.
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The German boss said the nation's footballers need the support of everyone "especially the children", ahead of Monday morning's fixture.
England will face Mexico at their home stadium, The Azteca, at 1am BST after scraping through against Democratic Republic of Congo last night.
In past tournaments it has been common for schools and employers to allow England games in the latter stages to be shown when they clash with working hours, but Monday’s kick-off in the small hours poses a unique obstacle.
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Speaking after the Congo victory, Tuchel said: "Write an excuse for school and let them watch football.
"Come on. There’s so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years. Let them watch.
"There will be a big, big match on in four days and we need the support of everyone, and especially of the children."
England were facing one of their most humiliating World Cup exits having fallen behind in the seventh minute to a goal from Brian Cipenga, who plays in Spain’s second division.
They were saved by a remarkable late double from Kane whose goals set up a difficult meeting with the co-hosts in the Azteca Stadium
But speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Thursday, Skills Minister Baroness Jacqui Smith said: "I don't want to be a killjoy here, but I'll tell you what the biggest killjoy is - young people who then don't have the learning to be able to go on and do what they need to do in life.
"I quite understand if people want to watch the match, including young people, I will be.
"I'll be having a little disco nap in the afternoon and I'll be celebrating our victory the next morning when I go into work, looking obviously as fresh as a daisy."
However, Daniel Kebede, General Secretary of the National Education Union, offered a more optimistic response.
Mr Kebede told Nick: "It would be very good I think if the Secretary of State recognised that it's an important event in our calendar and allow a flexible start on that Monday morning.
"These are such important events in our, in our, in our calendar, and it would be good as many young people as possible could."