Dame Emily Thornberry withdraws from Labour deputy leadership race
Labour's Dame Emily Thornberry has withdrawn from the Labour deputy leadership race.
The MP for Islington South, Finsbury, and De Beauvoir, confirmed her withdrawal on X, ahead of the 5pm deadline for nominations.
The withdrawal is set to leave the contest as a two-horse race between Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and former Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell.
Thornberry, who was made a Dame in the 2025 New Year's Honours, is one of the most high-profile Labour backbenchers after serving in the shadow cabinet of both Jeremy Corbyn and Sir Keir Starmer.
She also chairs the influential Foreign Affairs Committee.
But I have decided to withdraw.
It has been a privilege to take part in this race with such brilliant women.
I will always be committed to this party and do everything I can to make it successful.
She wrote on X: "I'm deeply grateful to all the Labour members who have shared their support. But I have decided to withdraw."
"It has been a privilege to take part in this race with such brilliant women," the party grandee added.
She concluded: "I will always be committed to this party and do everything I can to make it successful."
Frontrunner Ms Phillipson received a boost on Wednesday afternoon when one of her rivals, fellow minister Alison McGovern, dropped out of the race and pledged to support her.
The Education Secretary became the first candidate to cross the threshold of 80 nominations required to make it to the next stage.
The election was triggered by the resignation of Angela Rayner over her tax affairs.
The then-Deputy Prime Minister resigned after Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, found that she broke the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat and, as such, had not met the “highest possible standards of proper conduct”.