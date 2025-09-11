Labour's Dame Emily Thornberry has withdrawn from the Labour deputy leadership race.

The MP for Islington South, Finsbury, and De Beauvoir, confirmed her withdrawal on X, ahead of the 5pm deadline for nominations.

The withdrawal is set to leave the contest as a two-horse race between Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and former Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell.

Thornberry, who was made a Dame in the 2025 New Year's Honours, is one of the most high-profile Labour backbenchers after serving in the shadow cabinet of both Jeremy Corbyn and Sir Keir Starmer.

She also chairs the influential Foreign Affairs Committee.

