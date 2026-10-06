Thousands of users reported receiving the notification

Thousands of users reported receiving the notification. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Thousands of ASOS customers have received a bizarre phone notification warning of a potential compromise to the shopping site.

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Thousands of users reported receiving the notification shortly before 10am on Tuesday. The notification, seemingly addressed to the shopping platform itself, read: "Dear Asos DPO and IT, we have fully compromised the Snowflake instance. Engage with us or we will leak it." A Telegram link was also included in the notification. DPO refers to the data protection officer - the appointed person in a company who takes responsibility for safeguarding customers’ information. Meanwhile, Snowflake is an online data platform used by a wide range of companies. Read more: OpenAI and Anthropic tell Australia they would welcome data breach rules, weeks after rogue AI agent hacked government websites Read more: Met Police used phone-hacking software ‘secretly owned by Russia’

The threatening notification. Picture: X

It is not yet clear what the notification means or what impact it will have, and ASOS has yet to post about the notification or a possible cyber attack on its social media accounts. ASOS’s share price dropped around 5 per cent in the 30 minutes following the notification. Charlotte Wilson, Head of Enterprise at cybersecurity company Check Point, said: “If confirmed, this is a deeply serious attack because the hackers appear to have done something particularly brazen: turned ASOS’s own app into their ransom note. "The fact ASOS shares fell by almost 5% within minutes of the reports emerging is a reminder that cyber security is now inseparable from commercial performance and corporate reputation. "Before the company had even publicly established what had happened, investors were already pricing in the potential consequences. "Millions of people trust notifications from apps on their phones because they are supposed to come directly from the company. "The fact an attacker may have been able to hijack that relationship and send a threat directly to customers demonstrates how quickly a cyber incident can move from the server room to the front page, and then straight into the market value of a business."

Website tracking shows reports of website issues shortly before 10am. Picture: Downdetector

Website tracking also showed reports of issues shortly before 10am. According to Downdetector, nearly 500 customers reported problems with the shopping sites around the time the notification was received. The site appeared to be operating normally until approximately 9.41am. UK data laws require British companies to report any data breaches to officials within three days. Companies must also quickly notify any affected people, in the case of high risk hacks. Ms Wilson said customers should exercise caution following the potential hack. "Criminals know people will be searching for information about the ASOS hack, and we would expect attempts to exploit that confusion," she added. "Customers should be extremely suspicious of emails, texts or messages claiming their ASOS account has been compromised, offering refunds or asking them to reset passwords through a link. "Go directly to the ASOS app or website rather than following links sent to you."

ASOS’s share price dropped around 5 per cent in the 30 minutes following the notification. Picture: Alamy