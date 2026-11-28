Thousands of children who missed their flu vaccine in school can get one at a pharmacy for the first time. Picture: 24K-Production/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Parents are being urged to ensure their children are protected against flu after it was revealed those who missed their vaccine in school can get one at a pharmacy for the first time.

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More than 6,000 high street pharmacies across England are offering appointments, with bookings opening on Monday through the NHS app or the NHS Find a Pharmacy webpage, with appointments from Tuesday. Pharmacies are also offering nasal spray flu vaccinations for children aged two and three. Children can fall very ill with flu but can also spread it easily to more vulnerable people such as the elderly. Read more: NHS warned of 'busiest winter on record' as health chiefs say plans to help service have come ‘dangerously late’ Read more: Princess of Wales describes cancer as a 'lonely road' as she opens up on her experiences with group of survivors

More than 6,000 high street pharmacies across England are offering appointments. Picture: olga Yastremska/Alamy

NHS national medical director Professor Frankie Swords said: "The run-up to Christmas can be such a busy time for parents, so it’s great news that it's now really easy to book your child’s flu vaccine at your local high street pharmacy if they missed it in school. "Winter viruses like flu are on the rise again, which puts real pressure on the NHS and could also ruin your family’s plans for Christmas. "This offer is another way to protect children, families and communities, so if you need an appointment for your child, please book now." More than 3.5 million children from Reception to Year 11 have already had their flu vaccine.

The NHS in England is urging parents to ensure their children are protected. Picture: True Images/Alamy

Dr Suzanna McDonald, flu vaccination programme lead at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), added: "Vaccinating school children against flu not only helps protect them, but crucially helps protect younger siblings and other more vulnerable family members at greater risk, like grandparents. "Ensuring all children from aged two receive a flu vaccine every winter is so important to help prevent the thousands of unnecessary hospitalisations we see among unvaccinated children. "Please don’t dismiss the importance of a flu vaccine for your children. It will help keep them out of hospital and even save lives.