Chants of "Starmer is a traitor" rang out as groups of men, women and children came together in the East Sussex town

People take part in a protest in Crowborough, East Sussex, on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Thousands of residents gathered in Crowborough on Sunday in protest over plans to house up to 500 asylum seekers on a former army base.

Groups of men, women and children walked to Crowborough, in East Sussex, from the camp, while chanting: "Starmer is a traitor," during one of the largest demonstrations of its kind in the area so far. The protests come days after 27 adult male migrants were moved into Crowborough Training Camp, with many more expected to join while their claims for asylum in the UK are being processed. On Sunday, locals waved Union Jack and St George's crosses as well as the flag of Sussex and chanted: "Whose streets? Our streets."

Sarah White from the Pink Ladies protest movement speaks during a protest in Crowborough, East Sussex, after the first 27 illegal migrants were moved into Crowborough Training Camp. Picture: Alamy

Others held signs bearing messages including: "We've been ignored and neglected so we're now at risk." The Government announced it plans to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers by the end of this Parliament and announced plans to use the Crowborough camp and Cameron Barracks in Inverness, Scotland. Among the protesters, included resident Dennis Corby, 75, who said: "The trouble is it's going to wind the migrants up. "I could see them retaliating." Sarah Rogers, 34, a mother-of-two, said: "We're living in a state of complete fear and terror. It's appalling. "We have not slept. It's awful. They have been seen hanging around the town already. I can't stand it. Already, many people are on about moving."

Hundreds gathered in the East Sussex town on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Sean Cheney, 57, drove from Ashford in Kent to support the protests. His car had been decorated with stickers, including a picture of Donald Trump and 'Save our kids' on the rear bumper. Mr Cheney said: "I want to give Crowborough all the support I can." Three people were detained in the town on Saturday on suspicion of an offence under the Public Order Act, but no arrests have so far been made on Sunday afternoon. Chief Superintendent James Collis from Sussex Police said: "I would like to thank the public at the protest and affected by the protest for their patience and understanding throughout today as it ensures we are able to keep everyone safe.