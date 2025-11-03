Philippine officials have ordered tens of thousands of people to evacuate to safer areas and prohibited fishermen from venturing out to sea in an eastern region as a typhoon approached from the Pacific.

Authorities warned of torrential rain and potentially deadly storm surges of up to nearly 10 feet.

Typhoon Kalmaegi was last spotted about 146 miles east of the town of Guiuan in the province of Eastern Samar, with sustained winds of up to 74mph and gusts of up to 93mph.

It was forecast to hit land later today, and expected to blow westwards overnight and on Tuesday to batter central island provinces, including Cebu.

Cebu is still recovering from a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit on September 30 and left at least 79 dead and displaced thousands of people when their houses collapsed or were severely damaged.

Kalmaegi, locally named Tino, was forecast to further strengthen over the Philippine Sea before making landfall in Guiuan or nearby municipalities, where Eastern Samar governor RV Evardone said he has issued mandatory evacuation orders starting on Monday.

