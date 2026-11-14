The protests are a continuation of ongoing unrest that also includes the arming of police

Thousands take to France's streets in latest wave of protests against cost of living. Picture: Tom Nicholson/Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

More than 100,000 people have taken to the streets across France in the latest wave of protests over the cost of living and proposed legislation that would allow police to use weapons.

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Although authorities reported a decline in turnout, Saturday's demonstrations marked more than a month of unrest, which began in mid-September. France's Interior Ministry said 106,000 people joined demonstrations across the country, including 24,000 protesters in Paris. Read more: Government expands youth employment scheme as Burnham aims to tackle Neets crisis

Act V Of The Cost Of Living Protests Takes Place In Paris. Picture: Tom Nicholson/Getty

Much of the anger has been directed at President Emmanuel Macron, who has faced mounting criticism from demonstrators, while the far right is currently leading in polls ahead of next year's presidential election to choose his successor. Saturday's protests were notably calmer than previous demonstrations, according to authorities, with fewer arrests reported.

Thousands take to France's streets in latest wave of protests against cost of living. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy

Act V Of The Cost Of Living Protests Takes Place In Paris. Picture: Tom Nicholson/Getty