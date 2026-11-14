Thousands take to France's streets in latest wave of protests against cost of living
The protests are a continuation of ongoing unrest that also includes the arming of police
More than 100,000 people have taken to the streets across France in the latest wave of protests over the cost of living and proposed legislation that would allow police to use weapons.
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Although authorities reported a decline in turnout, Saturday's demonstrations marked more than a month of unrest, which began in mid-September.
France's Interior Ministry said 106,000 people joined demonstrations across the country, including 24,000 protesters in Paris.
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Much of the anger has been directed at President Emmanuel Macron, who has faced mounting criticism from demonstrators, while the far right is currently leading in polls ahead of next year's presidential election to choose his successor.
Saturday's protests were notably calmer than previous demonstrations, according to authorities, with fewer arrests reported.
The Interior Ministry said 219 people had been arrested across France.
Further demonstrations are expected, with trade unions calling for another round of strikes on Tuesday after dismissing the government's proposed 0.6% increase in the minimum wage as “crumbs”.