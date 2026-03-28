Thousands of people have gathered in Derry for a vigil in memory of mother-of-two Amy Doherty.

People gathered at the Guildhall on Friday evening carrying flowers and purple balloons, hours after a man appeared in court charged with Ms Doherty’s murder.

Women stood at the steps of the Guildhall, behind a line of candles and flowers, carrying photos of female victims of violence.

Amy’s mother Sharon said, during an emotional address to the crowd, that her daughter had been “brutally taken from us and her babies”.

“I don’t want Amy and the other 29 women’s murders to be in vain,” she said as she thanked the large crowd in attendance at the vigil.

“All we want is justice for Amy.”

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