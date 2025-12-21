Thousands have gathered at Stonehenge in Wiltshire to watch the sun rise over the monument on the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year.

Large crowds of people, many who travelled from around the world to be there, have welcomed the longer days, which will begin to steadily grow from today onwards.

Bradley O'Neill, who travelled from Australia, is on the first stop of a tour around Europe.

"This was one of my long time wishes, to see Stonehenge" he said.

"I just like old mysteries. The world is full of questions and I'm not going to get many answers either, but I'm sure going to see something special."

