The move, aimed at easing prison overcrowding, could come into force from September.

Thousands of killers and sex offenders to be released early - as Justice Minister insists 'robust' community packages in place. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Around 6,000 criminals - including killers, rapists and sex offenders- are set to be freed early from prison under new plans tabled by Labour.

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Justice Secretary David Lammy has proposed the early release of prisoners from September, according to reports, as part of a scheme to free up prison space. The reforms are facing public backlash, with even those jailed for more than a decade set to be released after a third of their sentence, according to the plans. Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Justice Minister Jake Richards told LBC: "I cannot look British people in the eye and say 'let's ignore this issue' and then we'll have another prison crisis." Read more: Asylum seekers to be moved onto more barracks as Labour ramps up attempts to close migrant hotels Read more: Mahmood asks Starmer to sack immigration minister as article row engulfs Home Office

The changes to the early-release scheme will see prisoners jailed for a total of 15 years for manslaughter released after 7.5 years rather than 10, under current protocols. The release is provided the individual is seen to have behaved well, with no recent breaches of law or prison regulations during their time behind bars. The justice minister insisted: "We have no places left". Mr Richards continued: "In 2024 when we came into government, it is no exaggeration to say our prison system was on brink of collapse. There were no places left. If a criminal committed an offence, nothing would have happened."

Aerial views showing the latest construction stage of new HMP Glasgow prison which is being built to replace the old Barlinnie prison. Picture: Alamy