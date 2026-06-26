Thousands of killers and sex offenders to be released early - as Justice Minister insists 'robust' community packages in place
The move, aimed at easing prison overcrowding, could come into force from September.
Around 6,000 criminals - including killers, rapists and sex offenders- are set to be freed early from prison under new plans tabled by Labour.
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Justice Secretary David Lammy has proposed the early release of prisoners from September, according to reports, as part of a scheme to free up prison space.
The reforms are facing public backlash, with even those jailed for more than a decade set to be released after a third of their sentence, according to the plans.
Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Justice Minister Jake Richards told LBC: "I cannot look British people in the eye and say 'let's ignore this issue' and then we'll have another prison crisis."
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The changes to the early-release scheme will see prisoners jailed for a total of 15 years for manslaughter released after 7.5 years rather than 10, under current protocols.
The release is provided the individual is seen to have behaved well, with no recent breaches of law or prison regulations during their time behind bars.
The justice minister insisted: "We have no places left".
Mr Richards continued: "In 2024 when we came into government, it is no exaggeration to say our prison system was on brink of collapse. There were no places left. If a criminal committed an offence, nothing would have happened."
Pointing out that Labour has pledged to create around 14,000 new prison places by 2031, the MP continued: "Where we are releasing offenders earlier, we are introducing much more robust community packages to ensure public safety.
"I take this very seriously - but I cannot look British people in the eye and say 'let's ignore this issue' and then we'll have another prison crisis.
"That's what the Conservatives did for 14 years. I'm not willing to do that."
According to the Telegraph, the first 700 offenders are set to be freed in September.
The staggered release will see a similar number of releases over the space of nine months until the new systems gets up and running.