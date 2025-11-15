Thousands of demonstrators march through Glasgow in 'biggest climate rally since COP26'
Crowds of people marched in Glasgow on Saturday to protest against the global climate crisis.
Thousands of people took to the streets of Glasgow on Saturday to protest against the climate crisis, marching in their masses to coincide with the COP30 climate talks taking place in Brazil.
Listen to this article
Organisers, Friends of the Earth Scotland, said it was the largest climate march in the city since COP26 was held there in 2021.
After the march, demonstrators gathered for a rally on Glasgow Green, where speakers included STUC deputy secretary Dave Moxham and Poverty Alliance chief executive Peter Kelly.
A banner leading the march read “a better world is possible”, and Extinction Rebellion campaigners marched with a portable sound system.
A choir sang Christmas carols, with the lyrics changed to object against the Rosebank oil field, approximately 80 miles northwest of the Shetland isles.
Read more: Key questions about COP30 UN climate conference answered
Read more: Rich countries 'no longer care' about tackling climate crisis, says Cop30 chief
Caroline Rance, head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “People are coming out to show that a better world is possible and that there is the energy and enthusiasm to make that happen – all it requires is the political will.
"Public concern about climate remains really high and people recognise that the challenges communities face from Palestine to the Amazon are connected.
“The same systems that devalue life, destroy our environment and prioritise profit above all else are harming people everywhere.
“Positive climate action will transform people’s lives in Scotland, tackling poverty by ensuring every home is well insulated, that bus services are reliable and affordable and that the energy transition is creating decent green jobs in our communities.”
Many protesters carried Palestinian flags to show solidarity with the people of Gaza, and grassroots organisations involved included the Climate and Migrant Justice Organising Group and the Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee.
Among the demonstrators, an activist wearing a Donald Trump mask carried a placard reading “it’s capitalism, ya eejits”, while a group of children chanted “Stop Rosebank, the planet is for everyone” as they marched through the city centre.
Father-of-two Ben Williams, 36, attended with his two daughters, aged six and three.
The university worker, who lives in Glasgow, said he hoped politicians would listen.
Mr Williams said: “I have come today to show my children about activism and support in numbers. They enjoy going to protests.
“I’m hoping this will make politicians listen."
Emma Henry, 41, who lives in Glasgow, said: “I came today because this is so important.“I feel so helpless about what is happening with the climate crisis, it is terrible.
“It is good to be together at a time which is so isolated and divided.”
Nick Cullen of the Climate and Migrant Justice Organising Group said: “We joined this march because we must stand together against the deepening hostile environment, far right violence, and the erosion of climate action.
“Today showed that in these challenging times, our communities are stronger and more powerful when we come together.”
John Hilley, of the Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee in Glasgow said: “Genocide and ecocide are part of the same assault on people and planet."
"We must act together and with urgency against the same corporate and political forces behind those existential threats.
"We marched with thousands of people today and will continue to work in every cooperative way possible to end the slaughter of Gaza and protect our cherished earth.”