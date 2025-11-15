Crowds of people marched in Glasgow on Saturday to protest against the global climate crisis.

Glasgow Takes Part In Global Day Of Climate Action. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Thousands of people took to the streets of Glasgow on Saturday to protest against the climate crisis, marching in their masses to coincide with the COP30 climate talks taking place in Brazil.

Organisers, Friends of the Earth Scotland, said it was the largest climate march in the city since COP26 was held there in 2021. After the march, demonstrators gathered for a rally on Glasgow Green, where speakers included STUC deputy secretary Dave Moxham and Poverty Alliance chief executive Peter Kelly. A banner leading the march read “a better world is possible”, and Extinction Rebellion campaigners marched with a portable sound system. A choir sang Christmas carols, with the lyrics changed to object against the Rosebank oil field, approximately 80 miles northwest of the Shetland isles. Read more: Key questions about COP30 UN climate conference answered Read more: Rich countries 'no longer care' about tackling climate crisis, says Cop30 chief

Caroline Rance, head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “People are coming out to show that a better world is possible and that there is the energy and enthusiasm to make that happen – all it requires is the political will. "Public concern about climate remains really high and people recognise that the challenges communities face from Palestine to the Amazon are connected. “The same systems that devalue life, destroy our environment and prioritise profit above all else are harming people everywhere. “Positive climate action will transform people’s lives in Scotland, tackling poverty by ensuring every home is well insulated, that bus services are reliable and affordable and that the energy transition is creating decent green jobs in our communities.” Many protesters carried Palestinian flags to show solidarity with the people of Gaza, and grassroots organisations involved included the Climate and Migrant Justice Organising Group and the Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee. Among the demonstrators, an activist wearing a Donald Trump mask carried a placard reading “it’s capitalism, ya eejits”, while a group of children chanted “Stop Rosebank, the planet is for everyone” as they marched through the city centre.

