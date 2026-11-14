Thousands of protesters marched through Edinburgh on Saturday to oppose the construction of AI data centres in Scotland.

The demonstration comes after the Scottish Government announced plans to publish new planning guidance for data centres, amid growing concerns over their environmental impact.

Protesters marched from the top of the Royal Mile towards the Scottish Parliament, with more than 80 groups and organisations publicly backing the demonstration.

The march comes amid a wider debate across Europe over the environmental impact of data centres, particularly their energy consumption.

The Scottish Greens have also raised concerns about their environmental impact, while campaign groups have called for a halt to new large-scale data centre developments to help ensure climate targets are met.

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