Thousands march through Edinburgh in protest against AI centres
More than 80 groups and organisations backed the demonstration over concerns about the centre's environmental impact
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Thousands of protesters marched through Edinburgh on Saturday to oppose the construction of AI data centres in Scotland.
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The demonstration comes after the Scottish Government announced plans to publish new planning guidance for data centres, amid growing concerns over their environmental impact.
Protesters marched from the top of the Royal Mile towards the Scottish Parliament, with more than 80 groups and organisations publicly backing the demonstration.
The march comes amid a wider debate across Europe over the environmental impact of data centres, particularly their energy consumption.
The Scottish Greens have also raised concerns about their environmental impact, while campaign groups have called for a halt to new large-scale data centre developments to help ensure climate targets are met.
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Innovation Minister Alyn Smith recently described data centres as “the whisky bonds of the AI sector".
However, Friends of the Earth campaigner Kim Pratt has argued that the Scottish public should have the final say on whether data centres are built.
She told the BBC: "The way that these data centres are being proposed is going to make a lot of profit for big tech companies but they're going to have huge impacts for people in Scotland.”
"The Scottish government is only taking a few months to consider these impacts - and these developments are so new, we don't know what all the impacts will be."
Scotland’s largest data centre is currently believed to be DataVita’s 12MW facility in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire.
However, a proposed development at Chapelcross in Dumfries and Galloway would have more than 83 times the capacity, making it one of the largest data centres in the world.
The Scottish Government confirmed it would publish new planning guidance for data centres before the end of the year and was "developing a strategic approach to maximising the public benefit from data centres located in Scotland".
A spokesperson added: "Planning authorities are also now required to notify ministers of new data centre applications, with a new planning direction also mandating an Environmental Impact Assessment to be submitted during planning for all new data centres with a power capacity exceeding 50 megawatts."