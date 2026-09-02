The rise in the number of children in distress visiting hospital has also been described as a "scandal"

The NHS has seen the number of children between six and nine reporting mental health problems increase. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Thousands of children as young as six are being treated at A&E for mental health issues, according to new figures.

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Medics have seen an "unacceptable" rise in the number of children and young people in distress attending emergency departments. New data has revealed that the NHS has seen the number of those aged between six and nine reporting mental health problems increase by more than 1,200 since 2019. In 2025, 75,491 children and young people aged six to 17 attended emergency departments with a recorded mental health concern, which represents a 36% increase since 2019. Read more: Tributes paid to British landlady, 31, who died in Germany train station stabbing 'on the way to support friend at funeral' Read more: At least 12 school leaders are suicidal after new Ofsted inspections, tragic headteacher Ruth Perry's sister warns

A report by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health [RCPCH] says the rise has been fastest among children aged between six and nine. Dr Sam Jones, RCPCH officer for mental health, said: "Behind every one of these figures is a child or young person in distress and a family who didn't know where else to turn. "Emergency departments are a vital safety net, but they were never designed to be a place where children in mental health crisis wait for days at a time. "Our health system is under mounting pressure. This is a national crisis that will only get worse without urgent intervention from government and NHS leaders. "The scandal has to end." Dr Ronny Cheung, RCPCH officer for health services, also said: "This must be a wake-up call for government. "The growing number of children reaching crisis point with their mental health is deeply alarming, particularly among younger children.

Last year, 75,491 children and young people aged six to 17 attended emergency departments with a recorded mental health concern. Picture: Alamy