Debris from a collapsed building is seen on a car on the Broomielaw on October 04, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Nearly 5,000 homes in Scotland face a fourth night without power in the wake of Storm Amy, which battered the country on Friday and into the weekend.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that, as of 4.30pm on Monday, its teams had reconnected 83,000 households and that work is under way to restore power for 4,900. The transmission network company said: “Our huge operation to reconnect the last few thousand customers still without power due to Storm Amy’s destructive winds is progressing well, with many more communities reconnected today. “Several hundred team members are working for a third full day to fix a total of more than 700 network faults, and ensure customers are kept informed and supported.” SSEN said hot meals are still being provided in communities affected by power cuts, and that so far more than 17,000 free hot meals had been served by food vans alone – with many local businesses also opening their doors on SSEN’s behalf. Read more: Storm Amy disruption ‘illustration of climate problem’ – Swinney Read more: Man dies as Storm Amy batters UK and Ireland with 90mph winds causing travel chaos and leaving 100k without power

A car in a flooded carpark in Galway. Storm Amy brought damaging winds to Ireland, with every county under weather warnings on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The company said its efforts to restore power are being increasingly concentrated in parts of the central and west Highlands, in areas of Argyll and Bute and on Mull, where it said “challenging network faults are still being addressed”. It added that more resources are arriving in these areas to speed up this part of the power restoration process. Storm Amy brought “extremely damaging” winds when it began to hit Ireland and the UK on Friday, with gusts of almost 100mph recorded in some exposed coastal areas. Nik Wheeler, SSEN’s head of customer operations for the north of Scotland, said on Monday afternoon: “The third full day of our storm response is also the third day without power for a number of our customers. “I know this has been a challenging time, and I want to thank people for their patience and understanding. “We’re working as safely and quickly as we can, and the pace of our restoration operation is picking up further speed as weather conditions improve, and the access to damage locations is cleared.

A fallen tree completely blocks one of Derry's busiest roads, Buncrana Road, during Storm Amy. Picture: Alamy