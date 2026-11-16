3,161 migrants landed on the Canary Islands in the last three days. Picture: Reuters

By Asher McShane

Nearly 3,200 migrants have landed on the shores of the Canary Islands by boat in the last three days.

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On Saturday alone, nearly 1,500 migrants arrived, the highest number in a single day since 2020, according to the archipelago's maritime rescue service. A total of 1,488 people in 14 boats were rescued by the Spanish coastguard - part of a surge of arrivals from West African countries to the Spanish archipelago since October. The total number of arrivals over the last three days stood at 3,161. Spain declared a migration emergency on the islands last Tuesday following a rise in arrivals in recent weeks, particularly from sub-Saharan Africa.

On Saturday alone, around 1,500 migrants arrived on the Canary Islands. Picture: Reuters

One boat on Saturday was carrying 240 people, including 12 women and 36 children, authorities said. The rescued migrants were taken to El Hierro, one of the smallest Canary Islands. Most of the people were from Senegal, Gambia and Guinea Conakry. While migrant arrivals have declined so far this year compared with the same period last year, the sharp increase last month placed additional pressure on reception and emergency services on some of the Canary Islands, particularly the smaller and less densely populated ones. Twelve boats arrived in El Hierro, plus one in Gran Canaria and another in Tenerife.

Canary Islands authorities are struggling to manage a surge of arrivals from West African countries. Picture: Reuters