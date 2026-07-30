The group - which consisted mostly of young men shouting 'Long Live Spain' - entered Ceuta while members of the Moroccan auxiliary force responsible for security on the ground withdrew

Thousands of migrants forced their way into the Spanish territory of Ceuta in north Africa. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Thousands of migrants have stormed across the border into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta after jumping over fences separating the city from Morocco.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hundreds of people climbed barbed wire fences which were not being guarded by police at the time. The group which consisted mostly of young men entered Ceuta, while members of the Moroccan auxiliary force responsible for security on the ground withdrew as the young people passed. The migrants were shouting "Long live Spain" as they entered the territory.

Migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Picture: AP Photo/Antonio Sempere

Hundreds Of People Are Swimming Across To Ceuta From Morocco. Picture: Getty

The mass crossing coincided with the arrival of more than 1,500 migrants swimming into the city over the past week, according to regional authorities. Ceuta, together with Melilla – another Spanish autonomous city located in North Africa – represent the European Union's only land borders with Africa.

Crisis migratoria!!



Cientos de marroquíes cruzan el espigón del Tarajal, escapan de la Guardia Civil y corren sin control hacia Ceuta, por la frontera sur de España!!#JLMNoticias #Aguascalientes pic.twitter.com/hKu60He6C3 — José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias) July 30, 2026

Both cities periodically experience surges in attempted crossings by migrants seeking to reach Europe. Ceuta leader Juan Jesus Vivas urged Spain's government to declare an emergency over the mass arrivals. Some 752 migrants arrived in the UK on Wednesday after crossing the English Channel, the highest number on a single day so far this year. The cumulative number of arrivals by small boats in 2026 now stands at 14,128, according to provisional figures from the Home Office. This is down 42% on the equivalent point last year, when the total stood at 24,538. It is also 15% below the figure at this stage in 2024, when the total was 16,712. There were nine boats that arrived on Wednesday, which suggests an average of 84 people per boat.

Die spanische Exklave Ceuta wird derzeit überrannt: Bereits mehr als 1.500 Migranten, vorwiegend aus Marokko und Algerien, gelangten in kürzester Zeit in die EU. Ihr Ziel dürfte mutmaßlich Deutschland sein. Grenzen müssen jetzt geschlossen und Abweisungen rigoros durchgesetzt… pic.twitter.com/hW7RtKi2OE — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) July 30, 2026

French police meanwhile have claimed they have been ordered not to stop migrants getting into boats bound for Britain. After confronting officers on Hardelot beach, south of Boulogne, shadow home secretary Chris Philp was told that they had been told to let the migrants go.

A person thought to be a migrant climbs aboard a small boat off the coast of Hardelot, France, having earlier been brought back to the beach by French authorities, during an attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture date: Wednesday July 29, 2026. Picture: Alamy

While being filmed by his support team, Mr Philp was told by a French officer: “Our order is to let them go. We just have to say to them, ‘Don’t do that. It’s dangerous’.” Mr Philp then asked: “So your orders are not to intervene,” to which the police officers replied: “We have to protect them.” Read More: LBC callers react to Chris Philp's small boat 'stunt' Read More: Tears, pleas and packed dinghies: Desperate woman begs to rejoin family on small boat Channel crossing as Chris Philp questions French migrant deal

The Home Office wrote on X: “We are aware of posts circulating online that claim French law enforcement are failing to prevent small boat Channel crossings. UK-French cooperation has already stopped over 46,000 attempted crossings since the election.” The latest day of large numbers crossing comes after new Prime Minister Andy Burnham hailed home secretary Shabana Mahmood's attempts to clamp down.

The latest day of large numbers crossing comes after new Prime Minister Andy Burnham hailed home secretary Shabana Mahmood's attempts to clamp down. Picture: Alamy