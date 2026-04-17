Three cases of meningitis B have been confirmed in young people in Dorset, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

Thousands of teenagers in Weymouth are being offered the Meningitis B vaccine after three confirmed cases in two schools in the town.

Antibiotics and vaccines are now being offered to young people currently in school years 7 to 13 across the Weymouth, Portland and Chickerell areas of Dorset.

The UKHSA said the three cases were confirmed between March 20 and April 15. The three students affected have received treatment and are “recovering well”, it said, adding that close contacts have already been offered antibiotics as a precaution.

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Two of the young people attended Budmouth Academy, a large secondary school in Weymouth, while the other attended Wey Valley Academy, a separate secondary school.

Information about the signs and symptoms of meningitis have been shared with students and parents of both schools, the UKHSA said.

The three cases have been confirmed as menB and are the same sub-strain type – but a different sub-strain – to the cases seen in Kent last month, which left two students dead.