Sharing their experiences with LBC, parents have recounted the moment they were handed adoption leaflets after being told their child would never walk

LBC has been told of personal experiences shared by mothers. Picture: LBC Visualization - Getty Images

By Alex Storey

Tens of thousands of women are being diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder [PTSD] after instances of traumatic childbirth, LBC has learned.

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Around one in 20 mothers are living with the condition post-birth, forcing them to give up their careers, according to a recent study by the University of East Anglia. It's led many to seek therapy months after giving birth to help deal with the trauma. Sharing their experiences with LBC, a growing number of parents spoke of being handed adoption leaflets and being told their child would never walk. But for those left with often lifelong effects, the quest for answers is met by legal obstacles because of the high threshold to prove medical negligence. Sarah Sissons, from Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire, whose son was born with brain damage, told LBC that she was "deeply traumatised" but "didn't have time to recognise it". It's a growing crisis, one that's been described as a "postcode lottery" by one women's health lawyer. Read more: Force NHS bosses to face MPs over maternity scandal, Streeting says Read more: 'A culture of cover-up when things go wrong', Health Secretary says maternity services must change after 'devastating' review

The Ockenden Review concluded that hundreds of mothers and babies suffered potentially avoidable harm or died due to "deeply embedded systemic failures" at maternity units in Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

Ms Sissons was given an adoption leaflet after the birth of her son Ryan almost 19 years ago, who was left with a permanent brain injury following failures in his care. Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust accepted responsibility, stating that timely prevention could have avoided his irreversible health conditions. Ryan was the oldest case study to be featured in the Ockendon Review, but Sarah said the report stopped short of providing answers of what their future should look like. He was born by emergency caesarean, but serious issues developed on the postnatal ward, where he wouldn't feed properly.

(Left to right): Sarah Sissons, her husband Tony, and son Ryan. Picture: Sarah Sissons

Ms Sissons told LBC: "Ryan started having what we now know were hypoglycemic seizures and I called the midwife in because he was sweating, shaking, lip-smacking, and was a really unwell baby. "They commenced a reverse chart, and at the time I didn't ask what a reverse chart was, but we found out subsequently that it was drug withdrawal. "So they presumed I was a drug addict and Ryan was withdrawing from drugs, and they didn't look for anything else." Ryan had eight hours of seizures on a postnatal ward and subsequent scans showed evidence of severe brain damage. The family were told he would never walk, or talk and would be completely bed-bound.

Donna Ockenden during a press conference for the publication of the former midwife's independent report into maternity care at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. Picture: Alamy

Ignoring the adoption advice, she moved back in with her parents and over time, Ryan defied his prognosis and learned how to walk and even ride a bike. However, Ms Sissons was forced to give up her studies and work to look after Ryan. "We were in both the Ockenden and the Amos review, but no one really talks about what happens to these children now," she said. "Ryan was the oldest child in the Ockenden Review, and there's at least 103 other children that were recognised as being harmed, and no one's really doing anything about it." "I don't know what he's going to need when he's 40. Trying to have a marriage and a family life and any kind of normality is like being in a goldfish bowl."

Sarah (right) with son Ryan. Picture: Contributor

Ms Sissons was later diagnosed with fibromyalgia which caused long term pain and fatigue, and Ehlers-Danlos - a group of connective tissue disorders. "If you have one, you collect them like a really c*** advent calendar," she said. "It was only really when the review started, and we were offered the chance of therapy, that I realised I had complex PTSD and had to speak to somebody, which has been incredibly helpful." Women's health lawyer Hannah Travis speaks to clients on a daily basis who have suffered some form of birth trauma and described the crisis as a "huge postcode lottery".

Ryan Sissons was born with a traumatic brain injury as a result of failings in his maternity services. Picture: Sarah Sissons

Ms Travis, 38, senior associate at the Bolt Burdon Kemp law firm, told LBC: "Birth trauma is someone's perception of the physical and mental harm that they have experienced during the delivery of a baby, whether that's negligent or not. "It is someone's perception of whether it went right or wrong or if there was harm caused." She said injuries can prove "life-changing and complicated", including obstetric anal sphincter injuries, which are third and fourth-degree tears sustained during childbirth. "It can be completely life-changing and devastating. In turn, it has its own psychological impacts," she added.

Ms Travis told LBC that one mother suffered a tear that wasn't quite identified, which led to a permanent stoma. "She had to give up her career, change houses, and couldn't look after her child. It's life-changing," she said. Suicide stood as the leading cause of death among women between six weeks and one year after pregnancy in the UK during 2021 to 2023, according to MBRRACE-UK Maternal Report 2025. The landmark Ockenden Review this summer revealed that 500 mothers and babies died or were harmed due to systemic failures at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Women's health lawyer Hannah Travis told LBC that experiencing birth trauma can leave "completely life-changing and devastating" effects. Picture: Bolt Burdon Kemp

The findings uncovered that leaders knew there were serious issues in its maternity department going back years, but failed to take action to prevent more deaths. Ms Travis added that many stories she hears from clients don't meet the legal threshold for what is deemed to be an adverse outcome of birth trauma. Instead, many conversations she has with women involve referring them to specific charities that can help. She said: "I speak to women who are referred straight away before they're discharged, but the majority of those who we speak to are on a year's waiting list for therapy. "But until there is an admission, which rarely happens, clients are left on their own to the NHS."

The Ockenden Maternity Review into Nottingham has been published. pic.twitter.com/yyTXXNfuwj — Alicia Kearns MP (@aliciakearns) June 24, 2026

She added that in some cases mothers are afraid that their babies could be taken away. "That seems quite dramatic, but when you're in that situation, you only hear the worst of things, and that's what you're going to think is going to happen," Ms Travis continued. Sian Grant gave birth to her daughter at Royal Cornwall Hospital in Cornwall in 2022 but was left with PTSD. While she has made a recovery for the most part, the trauma still leaves its effects today. Ms Grant, 32, was already in labour by the time she reached the hospital, but this wasn't recognised until she was actively pushing and fully dilated.

Ryan Sissons was born healthy but later developed a brain injury caused by seizures on the post-natal ward. Picture: Srah Sissons

She was repeatedly pushed for an internal test to decide the next steps despite having a carefully prepared birth plan which included explicit refusals of particular examinations. Ms Grant was eventually taken for a caesarean section but the risks of having one were increased due to her being fully dilated. What followed was excruciating pain from the force involved. She told LBC: "It was more the fact I was scared because I didn't know if they were going to give me a C-section, and if so when, and I was frightened about what was going to happen next. "People weren't listening to me. I had a birth plan, and a senior member had already rang up and spoken to the unit and told them what I needed to have, and they chose to ignore her. "It felt like I was appeasing them."

She described the feeling of being manipulated, and was later diagnosed with PTSD after she started reliving the trauma. "I would ask for help in the middle of the night because the baby was crying and I was struggling to feed, and people just wouldn't come," she said. "They said they'd come back and they never did. I just had a C-section and they were expecting me to waltz down the corridor straight after having her. "It was probably a few days later I started having intrusive thoughts, and then I was admitted into hospital about a week later." Ms Grant and her husband Jon, also 32, complained to the Trust but were met with the response that there was no record of the incidents having taken place.

Tia Young was diagnosed with PTSD after giving birth to her baby boy in February. Picture: Contributor

A second formal complaint was submitted and escalated to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman. A subsequent probe by the Ombudsman upheld five out of seven complaints. She added: "I am better now, but I still suffer with it. "I was receiving lots of cognitive behavioural therapy for the first six months, then I was formally diagnosed with PTSD. "It felt like I was going to give birth. I can get quite panicky for example if I'm needing to discuss what happened during my birth. "Birth trauma is so stigmatised. "We are hoping that more women will feel like they can come forward and talk about having negative birthing experiences, because people don't want to hear it."

Ms Young suffered a string of issues during the birth. Picture: Handout

Tia Young, from Sutton, gave birth to a baby boy in February and while the pregnancy was healthy, she was left with PTSD for months after suffering a torn uterus and paralysis in her leg following under the care of Exeter and St. Helier Trust. Ms Young, 30, said: "I was pushing for about eight hours of intense early-stage labour, but I was in bits at that point. "We then decided to get an epidural, which was pushed upon me because I was happy to keep going with the pain. "He eventually got that to work, and the discussion of a C-section starts happening, but the repercussions of that then were felt after the baby was born. "I'm bawling my eyes out at this point, I'm absolutely just in hysterics, and I was worried about the baby."

Ms Young gave birth at St Helier Hospital. Picture: Eleventh Hour Photography/Alamy

The teacher gave birth but says she was left in screaming pain as a result of the anaesthetic failing, which left the doctors having to "sew her back together," she added. Ms Young said there were arguments happening in front of her by the anesthetist and the surgeon about what was wrong. It turned out to be a torn uterus. "Then without my knowledge they gave me a massive dose of ketamine, which caused me to have severe hallucinations, which I am now in therapy to deal with," she said. "My husband and the midwife were the only ones trying to advocate for me." But further issues arose, with Tia facing a subsequent reaction to the ketamine, alongside anaesthetic complications.

Ms Youg was also left with temporary paralysis in her leg during complications with the birth. Picture: Contributor

The anaesthetist who did the epidural also "hit something" and Tia was paralysed in her right leg for two days. The new mum made a gradual recovery, but it was around three months later that her mental health plummeted with what she describes as "postpartum rage". Describing the ordeal, she said: "I was not myself at all, and it all boiled over and I just broke down. "I went to therapy, and I've got a diagnosis of PTSD. "I think I was trying to do a bit of self-preservation just to survive the newborn stage.

Suicide stood as the leading cause of death among women between six weeks and one year after pregnancy in the UK during 2021 to 2023, according to MBRRACE-UK Maternal Report 2025. Picture: Clint Westwood/Alamy

"The more people I told my story to, the more I realised it wasn't okay, and halfway through the second month, intrusive thoughts were skyrocketing." Despite the ordeal, Ms Young says the aftercare she received from the midwives was amazing, who referred her to the appropriate mental health service. She was also grateful to Mendara, an anonymous online forum, which helps women process birth trauma. But the tear sustained to her uterus means there could be possible complications if she chooses to have another child. Reflecting on her experience, she continued: "I think we have to have a flippant attitude to birth trauma. But I didn't realise how bad mine was until I spoke to other mums. "There is a lack of awareness of it, and I think anyone who is aware doesn't understand the extent."