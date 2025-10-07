Thousands of women with breast cancer may benefit from genetic tests. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

More than 15,000 women a year who have breast cancer in the UK would benefit from tests that analyse DNA for changes or mutations, a study has suggested.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Having a patient’s entire genetic readout using whole genome sequencing could help guide personalised treatments and open up recruitment to clinical trials, according to researchers. Whole genome sequencing is a technique that allows medics to look at a person’s entire genetic code from a blood test, looking for anything unusual that might be causing problems. Currently in England, the NHS Genomic Medicine Service is used to detect rare and inherited diseases, paediatric cancers and certain adult cancers. However, experts at the University of Cambridge suggest the programme is “not being used to its full potential”. Read more: Patients with cancer nearing end of their lives ‘face inequalities in care’ Read more: Cancer doctors call for immediate ban on sunbeds

Woman patient having ultrasound scan to prevent breast cancer. Picture: Alamy

For the study, researchers analysed 2,445 breast cancer tumours collected from 2,403 patients from across 13 NHS Genomic Medicine Centres or hospitals involved with the 100,000 Genomes Project – led by Genomics England in partnership with NHS England. The team looked for genetic changes that cause or influence breast cancer, such as problems in the way cells repair DNA. According to the analysis, some 27 per cent of breast cancer cases had genetic features that could support personalised treatment or recruitment to clinical trials. Researchers suggest this equates to more than 15,000 women a year in the UK. The features identified in the tumours included DNA repair issues found in 12 per cent of all breast cancers, known as HRD (homology-directed repair deficiency), as well as signs of resistance to hormone therapy, and unique mutations that could be targeted with drugs.

Thousands of women with breast cancer may benefit from genetic tests. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Professor Serena Nik-Zainal, of the Department of Genomic Medicine and Early Cancer Institute at the University of Cambridge, said: “It is becoming increasingly possible to use whole genome sequencing to inform cancer management, but it’s arguably not being used to its full potential, and certainly not for some of the more common types of cancer. “Part of the reason why is because we lack the clinical studies to support its use, but it’s also in part precisely because the information is so rich – in a sense, the information can be too overwhelming to make sense of.” Researchers said that while genomics has “begun to inform cancer management”, some argue it has “under-delivered on the promise of personalised medicine”. At the moment, decisions on breast cancer treatment can be made by testing patients for the presence of certain gene mutations, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2. However, experts highlight that a human cancer genome does not just carry one or two driver mutations, but thousands. Researchers said the findings, published in the Lancet Oncology, could “massively open up” recruitment to clinical trials and personalised therapies for women with breast cancer. “At the moment, we test patients for just a small number of genetic mutations and may invite them to join a clinical trial if the patient has a mutation that matches the trial’s target,” Prof Nik-Zainal said.