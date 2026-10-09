Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters expected on London streets for organised march
Protesters have been warned that they could be arrested if they refuse to remove face masks
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Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators are expected to march through central London later today.
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The Metropolitan Police has imposed conditions on the event, which is organised by the Palestine Coalition, and a counter protest to "minimise the risk of serious disruption to communities".
The force anticipate between 7,000 and 10,000 demonstrators will attend the march, which will form on the Embankment at midday.
Protesters have been warned that they could be arrested if they refuse to remove face masks.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Carl Galvin said: "We know Saturday’s event, so close to the third anniversary of the terror attack on Israel, has the potential to have a greater impact on communities than the previous national marches."
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Mr Galvin, who is leading the policing operation this weekend, said the force’s presence on Saturday will be "significant".
He continued: "We will also be using powers under the Public Order Act requiring anyone in the protest area wearing face coverings to deliberately conceal their identity to remove them."
Under the act, the police have the power to arrest someone who refuses to remove a mask.
He added: "And we will do so if we see groups of people who refuse and are covering their faces with the intention to hide their identity, intimidate and commit offences. That is unacceptable.
"But for individual cases, officers must carefully assess why a person is wearing a mask and respond in a measured way."
The Met has imposed conditions on the march and requires the group to travel via Westminster Bridge, York Road, Waterloo Bridge and the Strand on to Whitehall – with a rally concluding by 6.30pm.
The force has said that any speeches and music must conclude by 5.30pm.
A counter-protest by Stop The Hate is also due to take place outside New Scotland Yard on Saturday, with the force saying it has been in contact with representatives from the group.
The force has also imposed conditions on the demonstration "to minimise the risk of serious disruption".
The demonstrators must remain within a designated area outside the Met’s headquarters, with the assembly concluding at 2.30pm.
The Palestine Coalition organising the march includes Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War, CND, Muslim Association of Britain, Friends of Al Aqsa and Palestinian Forum in Britain.
A National March for Palestine is also due to take place in Edinburgh from 1pm on Saturday.
Eleven were arrested for 'inciting racial hatred' during a student Pro-Palestine march through central London on the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks earlier this week.
Demonstrators clashed and police made arrests amid protests in London on the anniversary on Wednesday.
Pro-Palestinian student protestors are holding demonstrations across the country protesting in part Israel’s subsequent offensive which, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, has killed at least tens of thousands of Palestinians.