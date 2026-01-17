Thousands of people have joined an anti-Trump protest in Copenhagen over Donald Trump's interest in taking over Greenland.

Protesters could be seen waving the flags of Denmark and Greenland, holding posters directly attacking the US and President Trump, and chanting "Kalaallit Nunaat!" - the vast Arctic island's name in Greenlandic.

In Copenhagen protesters marched to the US embassy, while other rallies are set to begin later in the day in Greenland and other parts of Denmark.

In recent weeks the US president has repeated his desire for the US to run Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous region of Denmark, as he claims it is geographically vital for his country's security.

The protest followed Mr Trump's warning yesterday that he "may put a tariff" on countries that oppose his threats to take over Greenland.

