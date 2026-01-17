Thousands join anti-Trump protest in Copenhagen over Greenland ambitions
President Trump has claimed it is vital to US security to control Greenland.
Thousands of people have joined an anti-Trump protest in Copenhagen over Donald Trump's interest in taking over Greenland.
Protesters could be seen waving the flags of Denmark and Greenland, holding posters directly attacking the US and President Trump, and chanting "Kalaallit Nunaat!" - the vast Arctic island's name in Greenlandic.
In Copenhagen protesters marched to the US embassy, while other rallies are set to begin later in the day in Greenland and other parts of Denmark.
In recent weeks the US president has repeated his desire for the US to run Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous region of Denmark, as he claims it is geographically vital for his country's security.
The protest followed Mr Trump's warning yesterday that he "may put a tariff" on countries that oppose his threats to take over Greenland.
On Friday, Mr Trump was asked by a reporter if he would pull out of NATO if it doesn't help him acquire Greenland.
He responded: "We're going to see. NATO has been dealing with us on Greenland, we need Greenland for national security very badly.
"If we don't have it we have a very big hole in terms of national security, especially in terms of the Golden Dome."
Earlier in the press conference, he said: "I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security."
US officials have previously warned that they could use "military means" to acquire it.
Leaders in Denmark and Greenland, as well as other EU leaders, have strongly rejected the notion of the US taking over Greenland.
On Wednesday, a meeting took place between Denmark's foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, and Greenland's foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, along with US secretary of state Marco Rubio and vice president JD Vance.
Speaking at the press conference in Washington after the meeting, Ms Motzfeldt and Mr Rasmussen announced a new working group with the US in response to threats of invasion.
But Mr Rasmussen told reporters that there is still a "fundamental disagreement" with the US over the future of Greenland and that Trump's administration had made his views clear.
In advance of the meeting, Denmark announced it had sent advanced troops and equipment to Greenland in response to the threats.