By Asher McShane

Hundreds of people queued up outside shops across London for hours in the hope of buying glasses to watch the solar eclipse safely.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Videos posted on social media show queues of hundreds of people waiting outside shops in the capital - with some people saying they had waiting as long as five and a half hours. At the 24-hour Am2Pm convenience store on Whitechapel High Street in east London a queue of several hundred people snaked down streets for hundreds of metres. Millions of people are planning to watch the rare celestial event tonight with the moon due to cover as much as 92% of the sun - but specialist glasses to watch the event safely are in short supply.

Hundreds of people lining up outside a shop in London to get hold of a pair of safety glasses. Picture: Social Media

One individual who joined the queue posted online that they had waited for over five hours to get a pair of the glasses. The wrote: "waited for 5.5hrs, made some new friends, watched some fights, saw a police chase. Overall 9/10 experience. "Was told that Royal Observatory and Maritime museum are completely sold out, there’s a spot in Spitalfields that should have some tomorrow at an unknown time, but am2pm had 15k from 11pm and theyre open all night. Stay safe out there!" Another person posted online: "6pm and an estimated 2/1/2 hours to go until the next batch of eclipse solar glasses arrive at Am2Pm shop in Whitechapel." Another person posted a picture of the enormous queue and wrote: "Got mine yesterday from the Whitechapel shop that has had massive queues outside it today." Read more: All you need to know about tonight's solar eclipse - exact times and how to watch it safely Read more: Astronomy fans travel for miles as retailers sell out of solar eclipse glasses

got mine yesterday from the Whitechapel shop that has had massive queues outside it today pic.twitter.com/w8YWeJAVxA — bat020 (@bat020) August 11, 2026

A third posted: "There aren’t many things that astonish me any more. "But this is one. I have never stood in a queue in a fraction of this. "What do you think they are queuing for in a corner shop in Whitechapel, London yesterday??" One person shared a note that was passed down the length of the queue by a shopkeeper at Am2Pm which read: "Maximum 5" per customer. "Estimated delivery 10,000 on way 1hour. 11pm 5,000. "Pass to back of line. Bags delayed at Heathrow but on way. "£9.99."

Queues have snaked around shops and stalls at other locations including Old Spitalfields Market, Bond Street, Wimbledon, Arsenal and Greenwich.

There aren’t many things that astonish me any more.



But this is one. I have never stood in a queue in a fraction of this.



What do you think they are queuing for in a corner shop in Whitechapel, London yesterday?? pic.twitter.com/iQIEKVDgBv — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) August 12, 2026