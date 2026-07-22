Over £100k raised for family of boy 'thrown into crocodile pit' as recovery from serious injuries continues
The boy has had at least seven surgeries after sustaining serious injuries including tendon and nerve damage, and broken bones
More than £100,000 has been raised to help the family of a three-year-old boy who was seriously injured after allegedly being thrown into a zoo's crocodile enclosure.
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A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident at Johnsons of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, on June 18.
The family of the child revealed earlier this month that he faced a "long road to recovery" and a fundraising page was set up to help support them.
It is understood that he was attacked by at least one crocodile after he was allegedly thrown into the enclosure, before being pulled out by staff.
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He was reportedly saved by Tracey Johnson, the zoo owner’s wife, who jumped into the pit to save him.
He received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries including tendon, nerve and blood vessel damage, blood vessel damage, broken bones and severe tissue damage in both his arms, neck, head and face.
Now more than £105,000 has been raised for the family on a fundraising page, which includes a top donation of £2,500 from someone anonymous.
The page says that should any funds remain after meeting the family’s needs, they will be "donated to the charities and organisations within the Addenbrooke’s Trust to support other families facing similar challenges".
The suspect, from Norfolk, reportedly has learning difficulties and was deemed "not fit for interview" and had been on a trip with carers.
An investigation has been launched into his care.
The boy’s family said in an update on the page that he had had seven operations in hospital and they are "amazed at how far he has come" and that he is "smiling again".
More than £105,000 has been donated to the fundraising campaign to date.
The family said in a statement released through the police, which did not name them, said: “We would like to thank the staff at the zoo who rescued our son from the enclosure.
"We are truly grateful for the public support and well-wishes we have received, as well as to everyone who has been directly involved in our son's care and recovery in hospital.
"Our attention remains focused on his recovery and supporting him through this extremely challenging and prolonged period of time."
The family said the boy underwent a 12-hour operation and said at the time: "Those were the worst 12 hours of our lives as before that we were signing consent forms involving resuscitation and amputation.
"We were unsure if our son was going to make it and that was the worst feeling in the world.
"Four weeks later and the cheeky little boy that we love so much is talking to the nurses, playing using his feet and smiling again.
"We are amazed at how far he has come."