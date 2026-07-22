The boy has had at least seven surgeries after sustaining serious injuries including tendon and nerve damage, and broken bones

Police at the scene of the zoo. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

More than £100,000 has been raised to help the family of a three-year-old boy who was seriously injured after allegedly being thrown into a zoo's crocodile enclosure.

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Crocodile encloure at Johnsons of Old Hurst. Picture: Alamy

He was reportedly saved by Tracey Johnson, the zoo owner’s wife, who jumped into the pit to save him. He received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries including tendon, nerve and blood vessel damage, blood vessel damage, broken bones and severe tissue damage in both his arms, neck, head and face. Now more than £105,000 has been raised for the family on a fundraising page, which includes a top donation of £2,500 from someone anonymous. The page says that should any funds remain after meeting the family’s needs, they will be "donated to the charities and organisations within the Addenbrooke’s Trust to support other families facing similar challenges". The suspect, from Norfolk, reportedly has learning difficulties and was deemed "not fit for interview" and had been on a trip with carers. An investigation has been launched into his care.

The boy’s family said in an update on the page that he had had seven operations in hospital and they are "amazed at how far he has come" and that he is "smiling again". More than £105,000 has been donated to the fundraising campaign to date. The family said in a statement released through the police, which did not name them, said: “We would like to thank the staff at the zoo who rescued our son from the enclosure. "We are truly grateful for the public support and well-wishes we have received, as well as to everyone who has been directly involved in our son's care and recovery in hospital. "Our attention remains focused on his recovery and supporting him through this extremely challenging and prolonged period of time."