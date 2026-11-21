Demonstrations in France and Portugal on Saturday follow a week of youth-led protests across Europe, with campaigners demanding better wages, increased education funding and action on climate change

In France, Saturday marked the sixth consecutive weekend of protests over rising living costs, police violence and student rights. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across Europe amid growing frustration over the cost of living, housing affordability and student rights.

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Unrest across France In France, Saturday marked the sixth consecutive weekend of protests over rising living costs, police violence and student rights. The French Interior Ministry reported that 82,500 people joined demonstrations nationwide, including 21,500 in Paris, with attendance falling compared with the previous weekend. Around 70,000 security personnel were deployed across the country in an effort to maintain order and prevent violence. The demonstrations remained largely peaceful, although a small number of violent incidents were reported, particularly in Marseille. Read more: Briton swims in Strait of Hormuz as explosions 'rocked the sea' to highlight environmental cost of war Read more: 'Courage is a choice anyone can make', say family of 'Angel of Budapest' who saved over 5,000 Jewish people during Holocaust

Police officers stand next to a fire in a street during clashes on the sideline of a demonstration in Marseille. Picture: Getty

A week earlier, on November 14, around 106,000 people participated in protests across France, including 24,000 in Paris, taking the combined turnout over the two weekends to nearly 190,000. The latest demonstrations follow more than two months of unrest, which began in mid-September, with President Emmanuel Macron facing increasing criticism from protesters. Tensions reached a peak in mid-October, particularly on October 17, when demonstrations descended into violence and the Interior Ministry estimated that around 565,000 people had taken part. Protests in Portugal Meanwhile, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Lisbon on Saturday to voice their anger over soaring living costs, low wages and Portugal's worsening housing crisis. Despite unfavourable weather conditions, CGTP, the country's largest trade union federation and organiser of the protest, said “many thousands” had attended. "We work more, we have more expenses and we don't have money for day-to-day life," said Manuel Gomes, 44, a factory worker, who blamed the centre-right government's policies for worsening financial pressures. "Our wages are low, diesel and gasoline prices keep going up, and so do housing costs and everything else. We have to change this," Gomes said.

Participants in Portugal march in heavy rain at CGTP-IN national demonstration to protest against 2027 state Budget being debated at the Parliament. Picture: Getty