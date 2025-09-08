Thousands of teens committing peer-on-peer porn offences. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Eales

“I needed to watch this stuff. And over time you... get desensitised... and a lot of the time it gets worse until people start accessing illegal content.”

Alan says he was just eight years old when he came across pornographic material on a social media platform. He says he quickly felt addicted to porn and by the time he was 17, he was viewing illegal and indecent images of children. A shocking proportion of these offences are carried out by young people. According to official police data from 2023, in the 22,000 cases where age was known, over 70% of the offenders were under the age of 17. In the vast majority of these cases the perpetrator's age was within three years of their victim. Alan, now 19, is one of them. He was convicted in April this year for possession of indecent images after a two-year investigation. "A lot of young people... access pornography simply because of how open it is. And it is something that is addicting, even if it's not for self-pleasure. “I was never really accessing indecent images purposefully. It was more so something I stumbled across on X through the form of bump messages and there were these links that redirected you to another website, that's where everything could be found.”

The website contained dozens of nude images of girls aged 14-17 years old. “I closed the website, but then I ended up going back out of curiosity, I was wondering what was on there and it came down to me accessing that sort of content almost three to four times a week. “I needed to watch this stuff. And over time you... get desensitised... and a lot of the time it gets worse until people start accessing illegal content.” The police showed up at Alan’s family home in the southwest of the UK and seized all his electronic devices. “I didn't really know why they were there up until when they told me, but... I thought my life was genuinely over. I thought I wouldn't be able to do anything ever again.” Alan was handed a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, alongside 100 hours of community service and a fine. He will be on the sex offender register for another 7 years and 8 months. As part of his rehabilitation programme, he says he learns about online safety. “I feel like I’m getting nowhere... I passed my GCSEs and my A-Levels and was going to go to university before my actions caught up with me. I now live off government money in a rundown house applying for jobs and I’m not getting anywhere at all. “This is something that is not healthy for a person to be watching. And it's illegal as well... not only that, it's immoral.“ Alan described the government’s Online Safety Act, which sees websites hosting potentially harmful content subject to age verification checks, as “great.”

