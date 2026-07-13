By Natasha Clark

Threats to politicians are a threat to democracy, the Foreign Secretary has told LBC in the wake of the “horrific” murder of Ann Widdecombe.

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Yvette Cooper said the police had uncovered “new evidence” which is why counter-terror cops have now taken over the probe into the tragic death of the 78-year old former MP and MEP. She said the case was “extremely disturbing” and everyone must support the police “to make sure that everything possible can be done to get justice”. Speaking to LBC in Brussels on the sidelines of a summit of EU foreign ministers in support of the Palestine Donor Fund, she said “information they’ve got in front of them” has led the police to bump up the investigation into Ms Widdecombe’s murder. She was found dead at her home in Devon last week, with a nationwide manhunt sparked for her killer. Read more: Ann Widdecombe 'murder' suspect not known to Prevent as counter-terror police take over investigation Read more: Green MP Hannah Spencer introduces maximum workplace temperature bill and says UK 'already paying human cost' of heat

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper (right) spoke exclusively to LBC's Natasha Clark. Picture: Ben Dance/Foreign and Commonwealth Office

On Saturday, a 28-year-old British white man was arrested 270 miles away in Rotherham and is still being questioned by police. He’s been re-arrested under terrorism offences. Ms Cooper said she took threats to politicians “really seriously” and had done so since the murder of her friend, the former Labour MP Jo Cox, who was killed in 2016. Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, has said it’s a very dangerous time to be a politician in the wake of her murder. Police originally said there was no evidence to suggest the killing was politically motivated, but are still keeping an open mind, and are now pursuing multiple lines of enquiry. When grilled on if politicians have enough security, Ms Cooper told LBC: "So obviously there's issues around policing, and also for Parliament about making sure that, that people can get security. "We don't know the full circumstances in this case yet, and obviously, look, we are 10 years on from the terrible murder of Jo Cox, who was a West Yorkshire friend and neighbour for me. "I've always taken really seriously the issues around making sure that there's proper security in a democracy, because this is about threats to democracy as well as threats to people's safety. "So I know that always has to be taken very seriously.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper spoke to LBC in Brussels on the sidelines of a summit of EU foreign ministers in support of the Palestine Donor Fund. Picture: Ben Dance/Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Ms Cooprer branded the murder of Ann Widdecombe 'horrific'. Picture: Alamy