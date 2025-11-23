Police have arrested three after a heist that saw 70m rupees ($800,000) stolen from an ATM cash van in southern India.

Police claim to have cracked the case on the robbery, in which armed men posed as central bank officials in order to steal around £600,000 from an ATM cash van of the southern city of Bengaluru.

On Saturday, November 22, police said they had recovered 57.6m rupees of the money, which had been stolen in broad daylight three days prior.

"Our investigation is on track to get the remaining amount," Bengaluru police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters.

Taking place in the Lalbagh area of Bengaluru, the thieves pretended to be officers of the Reserve Bank of India and stopped the transport vehicle, saying they had to check the paperwork.

The vehicle's cash custodian and two security guards were instructed to get into an SUV, and one of the gang members took control of the van, according to police.

