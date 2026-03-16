Three people have been arrested as murder detectives investigate the death of a man whose body was found in a wheelie bin in a Coventry park.

A man and woman in their 40s and a man in his 20s were arrested overnight in Blackpool on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender after the body of the unidentified victim, believed to have been aged between 40 and 50, was found in Cash’s Park off Daimler Road at about 5pm on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

Inquiries are still ongoing to formally identify the man and establish how he died, the force added, and said he may have been hit by a vehicle before being moved to the park.

His body was found in a Coventry City Council wheelie bin with a green lid, and police are working with the council to find out where the bin was moved from.

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