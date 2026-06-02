Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who went missing from a sailing boat off the Dorset coast.

Police were alerted on Sunday to the disappearance of the man who was reported to have gone into the water from a vessel in Arne Bay on Friday evening.

A Dorset Police spokesman said three men, aged 22, 31 and 46, have been arrested as searches continue.

He said: “Dorset Police received a report at 6.56pm on Sunday May 31 reporting that a man was believed to have gone into the water from a sailing boat in the area of Arne Bay between around 8pm and 9pm on Friday May 29.

“An investigation is under way into the circumstances of him going missing and the subsequent reporting of the matter two days later.

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