Three people have been arrested after a record-breaking seizure of a cannabis shipment worth £139 million.

Some 1,200 boxes of cannabis were found crammed into two shipping containers from Canada destined for Southampton.

The investigation was launched after Canadian border officials intercepted a cannabis shipment destined for the UK.

Investigators then identified two containers suspected to contain cannabis which were on their way to Southampton Port.

The 12-tonne shipment, which had arrived from Canada, was intercepted on May 6, the Home Office said.

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