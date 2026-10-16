Three arrested after woman, 26, stabbed to death in street in Manchester
A murder probe has been launched
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Three people have been arrested after a 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Manchester.
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A murder probe is underway after Greater Manchester Police were called to Dorking Avenue at about 2am on Thursday.
Alisha Samuels was found with serious stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Another man aged 61 and a woman aged 38 have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.
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They all remain in custody.
One local told the Manchester Evening News he heard "screaming and shouting” between 1am and 2am on Thursday morning.
Another said the road had been fully cordoned off, with residents forbidden from driving out of the street.
A small white car, which is said to look like it had been smashed into, is reportedly close to the scene. Residents had reported that a car had tried to smash into a police van.
Detective Inspector Paul Costello, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said on Thursday: “This was an awful and tragic attack, but I would like to reassure the community that we have three people in our custody, and my team are working tirelessly to identify anyone else who may have been involved.
“There will be a significant police presence in the area, and multiple scenes are in place whilst our investigations continue.”
The force has called for anyone who may have relevant information to “please come forward to support our investigation and bring justice for Alisha”.
Police can be contacted on 0161 856 5464, or via the Major Incident Public Portal online.
The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.