A murder probe has been launched

Alisha Samuels was found with serious stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

Three people have been arrested after a 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Manchester.

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A murder probe is underway. Picture: Roy Conchie/Alamy

They all remain in custody. One local told the Manchester Evening News he heard "screaming and shouting” between 1am and 2am on Thursday morning. Another said the road had been fully cordoned off, with residents forbidden from driving out of the street. A small white car, which is said to look like it had been smashed into, is reportedly close to the scene. Residents had reported that a car had tried to smash into a police van.

One local told the Manchester Evening News he heard "screaming and shouting” between 1am and 2am on Thursday morning. Picture: Terry Waller/Alamy