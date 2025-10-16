Three asylum seekers charged with raping a woman on Brighton beach have appeared in court.

Abdulla Ahmadi, 25, an Iranian national from Crewe; along with Karin Al-Danasurt, 20; and Ibrahim Alshafe, 25; both Eqyptian nationals from Horsham, have been arrested and each charged with two counts of rape.

Sussex Police was called to the Lower Esplanade at 5am on October 4 after reports a woman in her 30s had been attacked.

On Thursday, Al-Danasurt and Alshafe appeared separately at Crawley Magistrates Court accompanied by an interpreter, while Ahmadi was heard at Brighton Magistrates Court.

All three men arrived in the UK via small boats and had had pending decisions on asylum claims, the Home Office has confirmed.

