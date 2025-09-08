Three boys, 14, find shotgun with live bullets while playing games in open field
Three teenagers found a sawn-off shotgun with live bullets in it while playing games in a field in Liverpool, police said.
Listen to this article
The boys, all 14, found the weapon in a black Nike bag at Rice Lane recreational ground in the Walton area while playing a game of Manhunt (tag).
The double-barrelled shotgun had a live cartridge in each barrel.
The weapon has been made safe and is being forensically tested while enquiries are carried out, police said.
Detective Inspector Chris Clark from the Firearms Investigation Team said: “This clearly demonstrates how dangerous this situation was and could have had fatal consequences. Thankfully the three boys knew the dangers this firearm posed and alerted police about it.
“We are now forensically testing it to see if it is linked to any incidents.
Read more: Five dead and at least 15 injured as two gunmen 'board bus and open fire on passengers' in Jerusalem
Read more: I'm a teenager - the Online Safety Act was meant to protect us, it doesn't go far enough
“We are committed to taking weapons off our streets and, rest assured, if you tell us about any suspected possession or offences we will investigate.
“Merseyside Police pro-actively investigates serious organised crime including the use of guns and the supply and distribution of drugs on Merseyside and is relentless in its pursuit of offenders.
“Information from the public is vital if we are to breakdown the organised crime groups who bring misery to our streets.”
Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via our website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always call 999.