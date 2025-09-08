Three teenagers found a sawn-off shotgun with live bullets in it while playing games in a field in Liverpool, police said.

The boys, all 14, found the weapon in a black Nike bag at Rice Lane recreational ground in the Walton area while playing a game of Manhunt (tag).

The double-barrelled shotgun had a live cartridge in each barrel.

The weapon has been made safe and is being forensically tested while enquiries are carried out, police said.

Detective Inspector Chris Clark from the Firearms Investigation Team said: “This clearly demonstrates how dangerous this situation was and could have had fatal consequences. Thankfully the three boys knew the dangers this firearm posed and alerted police about it.

“We are now forensically testing it to see if it is linked to any incidents.

