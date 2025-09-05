Three Brits are confirmed to have been killed in a tram crash in Lisbon that claimed the lives of 16 people.

Portugal’s Judicial Police today confirmed three British nationals were among the dead.

A further 21 were injured, including five seriously.

The Glória funicular, a popular tourist attraction, derailed and crashed at around 6:05pm local time on Wednesday evening close to the Avenida da Liberdade, with initial reports suggesting the crash resulted from a cable coming loose.

Lisbon's mayor Carlos Moedas announced a three-day period of mourning following the "tragic accident".

He said: "I extend my heartfelt condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Lisbon is in mourning."

The Gloria funicular is 140-years-old.

Investigators are sifting through the wreckage in an attempt to find the cause of the accident.