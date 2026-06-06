Sharif Rahman died after sustaining serious head injuries after being assaulted by Robert Evans Jr

The assault took place outside of the restaurant in the town of Owen Sound. Picture: Google

By Alex Storey

Three British men have admitted to killing a restaurant owner in Canada after a row over their unpaid food bill.

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Sharif Rahman, 44, who ran the The Curry House in Owen Sound, Ontario, died in hospital seven days after being assaulted outside his business in August 2023. A court heard that the assault took place when he confronted the trio of diners who had failed to settle their bill. The defendants, who are all family members and from Manchester originally, were extradited to Canada from Scotland to face prosecution at an Ontario court on Friday. Robert Evans Jr, 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and his father Robert Busby Evans, 49, and uncle Barry Evans, 56, admitted being accessories to the crime and have been sentenced to time already served. Read more: Four men admit violent disorder following Southampton protests linked to Henry Nowak murder Read more: Top Gun: Maverick actor James Handy stabbed to death in Los Angeles as girlfriend’s son arrested

The three men charged in connection to the death of Sharif Rahman plead guilty in Owen Sound Courthttps://t.co/WF6WKu8TtI pic.twitter.com/BFR2rKAwIR — OwenSoundPolice (@OwenSoundPolice) June 6, 2026

It was alleged the altercation took place in the street outside the curry house after an argument over an unpaid bill of $150 (£79). The court heard Evans Jr struck Mr Rahman with a punch which caused him to fall to the ground and hit his head. Mr Rahman, originally from Bangladesh, was found in the street by a colleague and was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries but could not be saved, CBC reports. Local media reported at the time that the three were in the country on holiday visas and left a short time after the altercation. The court heard that Barry Evans drove his nephew Evans Jr from the scene afterwards and Robert Evans purchased a ticket enabling his son's return to the UK. Robert Busby Evans, 49, and Barry Evans, 56, received 21-month prison terms, accounting for time the pair had already served whilst in custody.