Hundreds of protesters gathered in Gosport after it was believed that migrants were being brought there.

Police and protesters in Gosport, Hampshire after police closed off the access. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Three people have been charged with assaulting an emergency worker following protests in Gosport over migrants being brought into the country by boat.

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Hundreds of protesters gathered in Gosport on Tuesday after the anti-migration campaigner Daniel Thomas filmed himself going out to sea to try to intercept a dinghy carrying dozens of migrants. Some of the protesters in Gosport wore black clothing and face coverings, and chanted “send them back”, as it was believed the boat would be guided to the Hampshire coast. In fact, it docked in Dover, Kent, at around 12.30am on Wednesday after 51 migrants on board reportedly refused help from a French ship and spent 33 hours at sea. On Wednesday evening, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said three people have been charged after they gathered at the marina where they thought the boat’s passengers were due to arrive. Read more: Fury as second migrant boat reaches Kent in two days without being intercepted: Home Secretary orders urgent review Read more: Anti-migrant activist 'Danny Tommo' speaks out as police probe footage showing him slash dinghy carrying rescue worker

Police in Gosport, Hampshire after they closed off the access road t. Picture: Alamy

Six people were arrested by officers during the evening, the force said. Shannon Dodds, 32, of Gosport has been charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker. She has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday. Sally Pearson, 31, also of Gosport, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and a racially aggravated public order offence. She has also been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday. Toby Matthews, 33, from Gosport, has been charged with common assault of an emergency worker. He was bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on November 9. A 19-year-old man and a 36-year-old man from Salisbury, who were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, have been bailed with conditions until December 22 while inquiries continue. A 67-year-old man from Gosport was handed a Fixed Penalty Notice for driving without due care and attention. He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and has been bailed with conditions until December 22 while inquiries continue, the force added.