Three people have been charged over an attempted arson attack that saw a lit canister hurled at the offices of a Persian media organisation in north-west London.

Oisin McGuinness, 21, Nathan Dunn, 19, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons have been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following the attack in Wembley on Wednesday night.

McGuinness is facing an additional charge of dangerous driving.

The charges, confirmed by the Metropolitan Police on Friday, come after officers who were on patrol were told of an "ignited container" at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The force was told the container had been thrown into the premises in Wembley, with the lit item landing in the car park.

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