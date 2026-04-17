Three charged over attempted arson attack on Persian media organisation offices in north-west London
The attack, which took place in Wembley on Wednesday saw a lit canister hurled at the organisation's offices.
Three people have been charged over an attempted arson attack that saw a lit canister hurled at the offices of a Persian media organisation in north-west London.
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Oisin McGuinness, 21, Nathan Dunn, 19, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons have been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following the attack in Wembley on Wednesday night.
McGuinness is facing an additional charge of dangerous driving.
The charges, confirmed by the Metropolitan Police on Friday, come after officers who were on patrol were told of an "ignited container" at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.
The force was told the container had been thrown into the premises in Wembley, with the lit item landing in the car park.
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The suspects were then seen to leave the area in a black SUV.
A police armed response vehicle gave chase after the driver failed to stop, with the SUV later crashing in Ballards Lane in Finchley.
According to the Met, the fire was seen to put itself out, with no injuries reported, with a number of nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.
Police said it's not being treated as a terrorist incident, despite the incident being investigated by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing London.
All three people are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.