Three more people have been charged with violent disorder after protesters clashed with police in Southampton following the murder of Henry Nowak.

Darren Medhurst, 36, of Carnation Road, Southampton; Jordan Hambleton, 19, of Rollesbrook Gardens, Southampton; and Callum Darch, 27, of St Blaize Road, Romsey, have all been remanded into custody., Hampshire Police said.

They will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

It brings the total number of people charged after disorder in the city to 14.

Read More: Four men admit violent disorder following Southampton protests linked to Henry Nowak murder

Read More: Three more charged with violent disorder after clashes in Southampton following Henry Nowak murder