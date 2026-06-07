Three more charged over Southampton protests following murder of Henry Nowak
All three men will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday
Three more people have been charged with violent disorder after protesters clashed with police in Southampton following the murder of Henry Nowak.
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Darren Medhurst, 36, of Carnation Road, Southampton; Jordan Hambleton, 19, of Rollesbrook Gardens, Southampton; and Callum Darch, 27, of St Blaize Road, Romsey, have all been remanded into custody., Hampshire Police said.
They will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
It brings the total number of people charged after disorder in the city to 14.
Read More: Four men admit violent disorder following Southampton protests linked to Henry Nowak murder
Read More: Three more charged with violent disorder after clashes in Southampton following Henry Nowak murder
A 16-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder but released on bail, pending further enquiries, reports the Metro. Four other men, aged between 18 and 45, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
These latest charges come in the wake of protests following the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa, 23, to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old Mr Nowak in December.
Anger erupted after police body-cam footage was released showing Mr Nowak being placed in handcuffs moments before he became unconscious and subsequently died.
He had suffered unsurvivable knife injuries inflicted by Digwa, who lied to police that he had been a victim of a racist attack and pretended he had not hurt Mr Nowak.
Eleven Hampshire police officers and a police dog were injured as missiles, including wheelie bins and chairs, were thrown on Tuesday in Southampton.
To date, eight men have pleaded guilty to violent disorder. On Saturday, Kevin Reeves, 31, and Andrew Riddett, 38, Harry Varney, 34, and Dillon Crawford, 29, all of Southampton, Taylor Grundy, 22, of Gosport and Andrew Summerhayes, 38, of Romsey, appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court.
They were all charged with violent disorder, and Summerhayes also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.