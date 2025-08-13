Man 'beaten to death with rocks' pictured for first time as three teenagers charged with murder
Three teenagers have been charged with murder following the death of a man on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.
Two boys, aged 14 and 15, and a 16-year-old girl were charged with murder following the death of Alexander Cashford, 49, on Sunday.
Officers attended the scene following reports of an altercation in Leysdown-on-Sea.
Mr Cashford was pronounced dead on the scene.
A 12-year-old girl, from Basildon, Essex, has also been arrested and remains in custody.
One witness said they saw the 49-year-old "hit with stones and rocks" before he died.
They told The Sun: "I was working in the ice cream shop across the road at the time.
"I heard a commotion so came outside to see what was going on.
"There were four cop cars parked out the front. One of the boys was in handcuffs in the car."
Another witness added: "I was told at first that someone had had a heart attack, so I went out to see if I could help.
"People were trying to give him CPR and he had tissue on the back of his head, I think they were trying to stem bleeding."
The three teenagers, who have been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court today, are all charged with murder by joint venture.
A statement from Kent Police read: "Three teenagers have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Leysdown-on-Sea, Isle of Sheppey.
"Kent Police was called to the incident in the Warden Bay Road area, near to Jetty Road, shortly after 7pm on Sunday 10 August 2025.
"It is alleged the victim was assaulted following a disturbance involving a small group of people. Multiple injuries to the man’s body were reported.
"Anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage should use the Major Incident Public Portal. Alternatively, call Kent Police on 01622 652006 quoting 46/139384/25.
"You can also report anonymously, via Crimestoppers. Call 0800 555111 or complete the online form."