Three teenagers have been charged with murder following the death of a man on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

A 12-year-old girl, from Basildon, Essex, has also been arrested and remains in custody.

Officers attended the scene following reports of an altercation in Leysdown-on-Sea.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, and a 16-year-old girl were charged with murder following the death of Alexander Cashford, 49, on Sunday.

One witness said they saw the 49-year-old "hit with stones and rocks" before he died.

They told The Sun: "I was working in the ice cream shop across the road at the time.

"I heard a commotion so came outside to see what was going on.

"There were four cop cars parked out the front. One of the boys was in handcuffs in the car."

Another witness added: "I was told at first that someone had had a heart attack, so I went out to see if I could help.

"People were trying to give him CPR and he had tissue on the back of his head, I think they were trying to stem bleeding."

The three teenagers, who have been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court today, are all charged with murder by joint venture.