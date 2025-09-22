Pictures from the scene in Bint Jbeil showed a destroyed Mercedes. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

At least five people, including three children, have been killed by an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, the country's health ministry has said.

According to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, four of those killed in Bint Jbeil - including the children and their father - held US citizenship. Two others were wounded, including the children's mother. Mr Berri said: "The blood of these Lebanese, including those who hold American citizenship, is a matter for those who were meeting in Naqoura and for the global demonstration that has begun to converge on the United Nations. "Is it Lebanese childhood that poses an existential threat to the Israeli entity? Or is it the behaviour of this entity, killing without restraint or accountability, that constitutes a threat to international peace and security?" Read more: At least 14 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Read more: At least 70 killed in Sudan mosque drone strike as civil war escalates

Four of those killed, including the children and their father, held US citizenship,. Picture: Getty

Pictures from the scene showed emergency services surrounding a destroyed Mercedes. Israel's Defence Forces (IDF) said it broke the US-brokered ceasefire in the region to target a Hezbollah terrorist who was "operating from within a civilian population" But it acknowledged "several uninvolved civilians" were killed and said the incident was under review. "The IDF is operating against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation and will continue to act to remove any threat posed to the state of Israel," the statement said. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the strike after landing in New York ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, calling the attack a "message of intimidation targeting our people returning to their villages in the south". He urged the international community to pressure Israel to stop, noting that he and prime minister Nawaf Salam endorsed a deal last month to gradually disarm Hezbollah. "There is no peace above the blood of our children," Mr Aoun said in a statement from his office. Around 4,000 have been killed in the war between Hezbollah and Israel, which has displaced residents across southern and eastern Lebanon.

The Israeli military said it was targeting a Hezbollah terrorist who "operated from within a civilian population". Picture: Getty