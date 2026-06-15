Three children have been injured after a car was driven through a fence into a nursery school's playground this morning

A 63 year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving after car ploughed through the nursery fence in Ellesmere Port in Cheshire.

A boy aged two has been seriously injured and two other children "sustained minor injuries" as a result of the crash at Partou Sunny Days Day Nursery & Pre-school shortly before 10am.

Cheshire police said in a statement: "At around 9.54am on Monday 15 June, officers responded to reports of a collision at a nursery school on Vale Road in the Whitby area of the town.

"Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service and found that a car had driven through a fence and into the playground area of the nursery.

"A two-year-old boy has sustained what are thought to be serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. The child’s next of kin have been made aware.

"Two other children sustained minor injuries following the incident."

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