Three Conservative former MPs have defected to Reform, a source in Nigel Farage’s party confirmed today

Former Tory Deputy Chairman Jonathan Gullis, who represented Stoke-on-Trent North, Lia Nici, who served as Grimsby MP, and former Bolton West Tory MP Chris Green, have all joined “on their own accord online”, the source said.

The three defections are the first high-profile defections since Danny Kruger, who sits for East Wiltshire, left the Tories to Reform in September.

A Reform party source said: “The Conservative Party is dead. Only Reform can beat Labour at the next election as the polls show time and time again.”

Announcing his defection on Facebook, Mr Gullis wrote: “Today, I am pleased to be joining Reform UK. Leaving the Conservative Party after 18 years is not a decision I have taken lightly. Over time, I have watched a party I once believed in lose touch with the people it was meant to serve.

“From failing to control both legal and illegal migration to pursuing a net zero agenda that has seen a rise in our household energy bills and put jobs in Stoke-on-Trent’s world-famous ceramics sector at risk, the Conservative Party has understandably lost the trust of the British people.”

