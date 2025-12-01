'They've lost the trust of the British people': Three Conservative former MPs defect to Reform UK
Tory Deputy Chairman Jonathan Gullis said he has seen his party 'lose touch with the people it was meant to serve'
Three Conservative former MPs have defected to Reform, a source in Nigel Farage’s party confirmed today
Former Tory Deputy Chairman Jonathan Gullis, who represented Stoke-on-Trent North, Lia Nici, who served as Grimsby MP, and former Bolton West Tory MP Chris Green, have all joined “on their own accord online”, the source said.
The three defections are the first high-profile defections since Danny Kruger, who sits for East Wiltshire, left the Tories to Reform in September.
A Reform party source said: “The Conservative Party is dead. Only Reform can beat Labour at the next election as the polls show time and time again.”
Announcing his defection on Facebook, Mr Gullis wrote: “Today, I am pleased to be joining Reform UK. Leaving the Conservative Party after 18 years is not a decision I have taken lightly. Over time, I have watched a party I once believed in lose touch with the people it was meant to serve.
“From failing to control both legal and illegal migration to pursuing a net zero agenda that has seen a rise in our household energy bills and put jobs in Stoke-on-Trent’s world-famous ceramics sector at risk, the Conservative Party has understandably lost the trust of the British people.”
He warned that Britain faces “serious” challenges, adding that “only Reform UK has the vision and courage needed to restore pride in Britain and deliver real change, putting our country and our communities first.”
Mr Gullis added: "Nigel Farage has shown, consistently over many decades, the courage of his convictions, and it is that strength of leadership which will drive forward the bold and radical reforms our country so urgently needs.
"I look forward to meeting Reform UK members locally and across the country, getting out on the doorstep, and working together to earn voters' trust.”
Councillor Luke Shenton, who earned Reform its first seat on a city council following a by-election in May, said: "Jonathan's decision to join us is a huge boost for Reform UK locally.
"The people of Stoke-on-Trent deserve better than this failing Labour government.
"Together, we'll fight for the hardworking people of Stoke-on-Trent, and build a real alternative to this tired political establishment."
It comes after Conservative shadow minister Danny Kruger said he defected to Reform UK as the Conservatives are "over" as a party.
Other high-profile Tories who have previously defected included Ashfield MP Lee Anderson and former culture secretary Nadine Dorries.
Councillors as well as MPs have also defected to Nigel Farage’s party.
Last month, councillor Daniel Jellyman, the Conservative group leader on Stoke-on-Trent City Council, defected to Reform UK and became the party's council leader.
In September, Labour borough councillor Mason Humberston became the first in England to defect to Reform.