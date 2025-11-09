Three people have been confirmed dead after several tourists were swept into the sea in Brit holiday hotspot Tenerife.

The Canary Islands were placed on high alert during the surge from the Atlantic Ocean, officials said on Sunday.

Those affected mainly suffered trauma from impact against the pier and rocks, as well as complications their fall into the sea.

Of the injuries, 10 people were tossed into the sea at Puerto de la Cruz after a huge wave smashed into them. Three people remain in a serious condition after being swept into the rough seas.

Treacherous seas have pushed Tenerife’s emergency services to their limits as 15 others were left injured.

The three tragedies included a man who fell into the water at La Guancha, a beach in the north of the island. The difficult weather meant he started to struggle as the strong current swept him out to sea.

Although a rescue helicopter managed to locate him and airlifted him to safety, he sadly died upon his arrival at hospital.

In a separate incident, another man was found unresponsive in the water at El Cabezo beach in the south of the island, with lifeguards and medics unable to resuscitate him. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

The news comes after reports on Saturday, November 8, that nine people were rushed to hospital after being swept into the sea in the popular northern city resort of Puerto de la Cruz at about 3pm yesterday. A Dutch woman died after suffering a heart attack.

In an official report the emergency services said: "A woman died and nine injured when she fell into the water after a sea blow in Tenerife at Puerto de la Cruz Pier at 3pm."

Local officials have been urging those in the Canary Islands to take care near the sea due to the strong swell and heavy waves.

In a warning they said: "Don’t stand at the end of piers or breakwaters, and do not risk taking photographs or videos near where the waves break."