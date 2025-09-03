15 dead and 20 injured after Gloria Funicular cable car 'falls from height' in Lisbon. Picture: X

At least 15 people have died and 18 others, including a child, have been injured after a cable car 'fell from a height' in Portugal.

The cable car was carrying tourists at the Gloria Funicular in Lisbon at the time of the crash - an attraction that is popular among tourists visiting the Portuguese city. The incident took place close to the Avenida da Liberdade, at around 6:05pm local time on Wednesday evening. Initial reports suggest the crash resulted from a cable coming loose. Five of those injured are now said to be in a 'critical condition' in hospital, according to CNN Portugal. The vibrant yellow funicular tram line is one of three kinds seen throughout the Portuguese capital and has become an iconic symbol of the city. Read more: Mother found dead in Cheshire lake suffered ‘unnatural’ death Read more: Radiohead to go on tour for first time in seven years

🚨At least one person dead and up to 20 injured after the Elevador da Glória funicular derailed in the centre of #Lisbon, #Portugal. pic.twitter.com/1zlNyyQDQ9 — Jahangir (@jahangir_sid) September 3, 2025

Footage from the scene show scenes shows plumes of smoke and dust clouding the city's narrow streets. Locals and tourists can be seen wandering around dazed, with a crowd growing beside the wreck of the cable car. As the smoke clears from the city streets, the twisted metal frame of the tram can be seen lying at the bottom of a hill. Police, paramedics and firefighters were at the scene minutes after the crash took place. One local told CM Journal: "The downstairs elevator had been going down slowly, as usual, but about a meter and a half from the end it ran out of brakes and that's what gave us the alert, because then it hit the sidewalk very hard and the people inside started screaming scared. "It didn't come at normal speed at all and we only had time to turn our backs and start running, because we didn't know if he was going to hit the elevator downstairs."

